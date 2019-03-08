Will Stevenage park win UK's Best Park Award 2019?

Fairlands Valley Park in Stevenage. Picture: Brendan Falvey Archant

Fairlands Valley Park has been nominated for the title of UK's best park in a national charity competition.

More than 360 parks and green spaces across the country have been nomianated, but residents from Stevenage can now vote to make sure theirs is crowned the UK's number one.

Organised by Fields in Trust - a green space charity - the UK's Best Park Award recognises the role that parks play in our communities and bringing people together.

The charity is concerned that public sector cuts are leading to more pressure on green spaces, putting them under threat and at risk of being lost to development or decline and disappearance.

Helen Griffiths, Fields in Trust's chief executive, said: "We are delighted to see a record number of nominations for the UK's Best Park award.

"Our parks and green spaces are a vital part of UK community infrastructure.

"Fields in Trust is committed to protecting these valuable and much-loved parks and green spaces for future generations to enjoy."

Voting opened on Saturday, and the public can have their say here until Monday, August 19.