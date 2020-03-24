Advanced search

Stevenage parents go back to school as pupils embrace first week of home learning

PUBLISHED: 13:55 24 March 2020 | UPDATED: 14:04 24 March 2020

Mum Toni has got her kids dancing as part of PE class. Picture: Toni Hanslow

Mum Toni has got her kids dancing as part of PE class. Picture: Toni Hanslow

Parents and carers in Stevenage have been sharing their home-school snaps this week, as children across the country learn their times tables from kitchen tables.

Mum Charlotte said her home-schooling room today was Mum Charlotte said her home-schooling room today was "manic" and will take "a few days to get use to." Picture: Charlotte Ward

In true wartime spirit, the Stevenage community has embraced the challenge set by the government – that pupils must now continue their studies from home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Parents and carers have drawn up schedules and led PE classes with the help of Joe Wicks, all to keep children busy – and keep hands away from the biscuit tin.

Mum Faye helping with Maths questions - but not empty stomachs. Picture: Faye GregoryMum Faye helping with Maths questions - but not empty stomachs. Picture: Faye Gregory

Mum-of-three Rae Lou Clark, says home learning has left her “screaming hourly” into her “ever-decreasing toilet roll supply.”

“Everyone needs to wee all the time. And when they don’t want to wee, they want to eat,” Rae weeps. “All home-school parents are unsung heroes. I feel my brain has crashed.”

Kayleigh and her children made a sign to cheer on NHS workers. Picture: Kayleigh TaylorKayleigh and her children made a sign to cheer on NHS workers. Picture: Kayleigh Taylor

Victoria Bird said that no one – in her class of one – “had been expelled just yet,” but admitted there was “a mini meltdown when the Mathswatch server crashed.”

Meanwhile, mum Kayleigh and her two star pupils made a rainbow banner outside their house “to cheer people up and cheer on our amazing NHS workers!”

Mum Jenni's weekly plan for her son who has special needs. Picture: Jenni DowseMum Jenni's weekly plan for her son who has special needs. Picture: Jenni Dowse

Send in your #HomeSchoolSnaps or share top tips for parents and carers by emailing news@thecomet.net

Mum Claire said she has Mum Claire said she has "various activities planned throughout the day." Picture: Claire Holden

Mum Kayleigh's impeccably behaved three children around the kitchen table. Picture: Kayleigh RiderMum Kayleigh's impeccably behaved three children around the kitchen table. Picture: Kayleigh Rider

Mum Claire said she has Mum Claire said she has "various activities planned throughout the day." Picture: Claire Holden

Mum Nicole has been building a pirate ship as part of art and design class. Picture: Nicole SweeneyMum Nicole has been building a pirate ship as part of art and design class. Picture: Nicole Sweeney

Carly and her children painting rainbows. Picture: Carly StaceyCarly and her children painting rainbows. Picture: Carly Stacey

Mum Toni's schedue for the day's learning. Picture: Toni HanslowMum Toni's schedue for the day's learning. Picture: Toni Hanslow

