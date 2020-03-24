Stevenage parents go back to school as pupils embrace first week of home learning
PUBLISHED: 13:55 24 March 2020 | UPDATED: 14:04 24 March 2020
Parents and carers in Stevenage have been sharing their home-school snaps this week, as children across the country learn their times tables from kitchen tables.
In true wartime spirit, the Stevenage community has embraced the challenge set by the government – that pupils must now continue their studies from home amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Parents and carers have drawn up schedules and led PE classes with the help of Joe Wicks, all to keep children busy – and keep hands away from the biscuit tin.
Mum-of-three Rae Lou Clark, says home learning has left her “screaming hourly” into her “ever-decreasing toilet roll supply.”
“Everyone needs to wee all the time. And when they don’t want to wee, they want to eat,” Rae weeps. “All home-school parents are unsung heroes. I feel my brain has crashed.”
Victoria Bird said that no one – in her class of one – “had been expelled just yet,” but admitted there was “a mini meltdown when the Mathswatch server crashed.”
Meanwhile, mum Kayleigh and her two star pupils made a rainbow banner outside their house “to cheer people up and cheer on our amazing NHS workers!”
