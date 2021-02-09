Vicky Lovelace-Collins: Family of paramedic killed in crash mount 'Fight For Our Forgotten Hero' campaign

Published: 8:15 AM February 9, 2021

The heartbroken widow of a paramedic killed when the motorbike she was riding collided with a car that had pulled across her path, has launched a campaign in her fight for justice.

Vicky Lovelace-Collins was just yards from her home when the crash happened on Lonsdale Road in Stevenage in September 2018.

The force of the impact caused Vicky, 37, to lose her helmet and suffer catastrophic head injuries. She was airlifted to hospital, but died two days later.

Vicky had been a paramedic for 15 years - Credit: Courtesy of Catherine Lofthouse

The car driver, a Turkish national, fled to Turkey when she found out Vicky had died. The Crown Prosecution Service decided last year to charge her with death by careless driving, but Vicky's family have no idea if or when she will be extradited to face the British justice system.

Vicky's widow, Naomi, said: "I have just had my third Christmas without Vicky and it doesn't get any easier. At least in previous years, I could seek comfort and support with family and friends, but COVID has made that even harder.

"Our home feels quiet and empty without her. She was larger than life, to say the least.

"My overriding hope for 2021 is justice for Vicky. Another person's actions brought about her death, at the peak of her career and with so many plans and dreams not met. That person should be held accountable."

Vicky and Naomi were married in 2012 - Credit: Courtesy of Catherine Lofthouse

Naomi's campaign, Lockdown Lovehearts, is calling on supporters to draw or colour a heart, write #fight4ourforgottenhero on it and post it to No 10 Downing Street on Valentine's Day.

She wants to meet Boris Johnson to ask him to help secure the driver's return.

"Nothing can prepare you for watching a loved one die," Naomi said. "You don't get over it, you learn to make room inside for the pain. It's really difficult to find the desire and motivation to face the world when half of you is gone, but I'm prepared to fight to get this woman brought to justice. It's the very least my beautiful wife deserves."

The CPS says it is taking steps to secure the driver's return.

More than 78,000 people have signed a petition calling on Parliament to take action in the case. Visit #fight4ourforgottenhero on Twitter to send a heart or change.org/p/uk-parliament-justice-for-vicky to sign the petition.