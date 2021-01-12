Petition for justice over paramedic death crash gains 77,000 signatures

Published: 12:00 PM January 12, 2021

A petition ultimately aimed at getting a woman extradited from Turkey back to the UK to face a criminal charge of causing death by careless driving has amassed more than 77,000 signatures so far.

Senior paramedic Vicky Lovelace-Collins was riding her motorcycle on September 5, 2018 when she was involved in a collision with a car just yards from her home, at the junction of Webb Rise and Lonsdale Road in Stevenage.

She was airlifted to hospital with critical injuries and died two days later, aged just 37.

The inquest last month into Vicky's death heard how a car had cut across her path - attempting to pull into a space on the other side of the road - and the car and motorcycle had collided.

Earlier last year the Crown Prosecution Service authorised a charge for causing death by careless driving, following an investigation by Herts police, but the driver of the car fled to Turkey the day after Vicky died and remains there to this day.

Vicky’s family – including her wife Naomi, mum Wendy and sister Louisa – have been fighting to have the driver extradited back to the UK to face the British justice system.

A petition to the UK parliament, started by Louisa and calling for our government to assist, has amassed more than 77,000 signatures. If it reaches 100,000, the petition will be considered for debate in parliament.

Louisa said: "We are so overwhelmed by the amount of support we have received. We need to get to 100,000 signatures, so please do keep sharing and spreading the word to get my sister justice. If enough of us sign, we can't be ignored."

The CPS has repeatedly said it is trying to secure the return of the driver to the UK, so relevant criminal proceedings can take place, but Naomi says she and the rest of Vicky's family are still in limbo, with no significant development as far as they are aware.

Naomi, who now lives alone, has spent her third Christmas without Vicky, made all the more difficult in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the tier 4 restrictions. "Christmas was very hard this year," she said. "It has been a lonely year."

To sign the petition, visit change.org/p/uk-parliament-justice-for-vicky