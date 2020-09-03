Stevenage pair sentenced after pleading guilty to child abuse offences

Tanya Day and Daniel Smith, of Hillcrest in Stevenage, were sentenced at St Albans Crown Court. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2019 Archant

Two people from Stevenage were sentenced at court after being involved in the taking and distribution of indecent images of children.

Daniel Smith, 35 of Hillcrest in Stevenage, and Tanya Day, also 35 and of Hillcrest, were sentenced at St Albans Crown Court on Wednesday, August 26.

The pair were caught after an investigation by Herts police’s Child Online Safeguarding Team.

At court, Smith was given a 12-month prison sentence, suspended for two years, after pleading guilty to three offences of making indecent images of children and one offence of possessing extreme pornographic images. He will also carry out 200 hours of unpaid work.

Day was handed a three-year community order, after pleading guilty to one offence of taking an indecent image of a child and a second charge of distributing that image. She must also carry out 100 hours of unpaid work.

Both were made the subject of a five-year sexual harm prevention order and added to the sex offenders’ register for the same period.