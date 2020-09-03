Advanced search

Stevenage pair sentenced after pleading guilty to child abuse offences

PUBLISHED: 17:01 03 September 2020 | UPDATED: 17:14 03 September 2020

Tanya Day and Daniel Smith, of Hillcrest in Stevenage, were sentenced at St Albans Crown Court. Picture: DANNY LOO

Tanya Day and Daniel Smith, of Hillcrest in Stevenage, were sentenced at St Albans Crown Court. Picture: DANNY LOO

©2019 Archant

Two people from Stevenage were sentenced at court after being involved in the taking and distribution of indecent images of children.

Daniel Smith, 35 of Hillcrest in Stevenage, and Tanya Day, also 35 and of Hillcrest, were sentenced at St Albans Crown Court on Wednesday, August 26.

You may also want to watch:

The pair were caught after an investigation by Herts police’s Child Online Safeguarding Team.

At court, Smith was given a 12-month prison sentence, suspended for two years, after pleading guilty to three offences of making indecent images of children and one offence of possessing extreme pornographic images. He will also carry out 200 hours of unpaid work.

Day was handed a three-year community order, after pleading guilty to one offence of taking an indecent image of a child and a second charge of distributing that image. She must also carry out 100 hours of unpaid work.

Both were made the subject of a five-year sexual harm prevention order and added to the sex offenders’ register for the same period.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Racist abuse in Hitchin sparks CCTV appeal

Police have released an image of a woman who might be able to help their enquiries after two people were subjected to racist verbal abuse in Hitchin. Picture: Herts police

Portable museum attracts 800 visitors to Hitchin town centre

A light exhibition attracted more than 800 visitors to Hitchin town centre. Picture: Hitchin BID

Stevenage author’s own experience of gangs, violence and drugs inspire debut novel

Just a Small Town is author Paul Linggood's debut novel.

Stevenage pair sentenced after pleading guilty to child abuse offences

Tanya Day and Daniel Smith, of Hillcrest in Stevenage, were sentenced at St Albans Crown Court. Picture: DANNY LOO

Can you help identify an award-winning ‘Shining Star of Stevenage’?

Stevenage's Roaring Meg is searching for 'Shining Stars of Stevenage'. Picture: Supplied

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Racist abuse in Hitchin sparks CCTV appeal

Police have released an image of a woman who might be able to help their enquiries after two people were subjected to racist verbal abuse in Hitchin. Picture: Herts police

Portable museum attracts 800 visitors to Hitchin town centre

A light exhibition attracted more than 800 visitors to Hitchin town centre. Picture: Hitchin BID

Stevenage author’s own experience of gangs, violence and drugs inspire debut novel

Just a Small Town is author Paul Linggood's debut novel.

Stevenage pair sentenced after pleading guilty to child abuse offences

Tanya Day and Daniel Smith, of Hillcrest in Stevenage, were sentenced at St Albans Crown Court. Picture: DANNY LOO

Can you help identify an award-winning ‘Shining Star of Stevenage’?

Stevenage's Roaring Meg is searching for 'Shining Stars of Stevenage'. Picture: Supplied

Latest from the The Comet

Stevenage pair sentenced after pleading guilty to child abuse offences

Tanya Day and Daniel Smith, of Hillcrest in Stevenage, were sentenced at St Albans Crown Court. Picture: DANNY LOO

New chairman set to drive transformation of Stevenage forward

Adrian Hawkins, former deputy chairman of Hertfordshire LEP, is now chairman of the Stevenage Development Board. Picture: Courtesy of Stevenage Borough Council

Calendar launched to help Willian church with restoration fund

All Saints' Church in Willian has created a calendar to sell to raise money for the restoration. Picture: All Saints' Church Willian

Former West End star turned Hitchin business owner up for award after striking a chord with youngsters

Katherine Watmough runs the Hitchin and Baldock branch of Monkey Music. Picture: Supplied

Urgent appeal for North Herts Samaritans branch

Samaritans collecting at Hitchin train station during last year's World Mental Health Day. Picture: North Herts Samaritans