Complaints about Stevenage beauty store made to national fraud agency

Complaints about an online beauty store registered to a house in Stevenage have been made to the national fraud agency, after customers accused the business of failing to fulfil their orders.

TheNailsClub – registered as PrettyNailsBox on Companies House - sells everything from sets of acrylic nails to wigs, yoga socks and false eyelashes.

They are routinely advertising on Instagram under 'PrettyNailsBox' which has more than 70,000 followers. The old website, prettynailsbox.com, is no longer functional.

More than a hundred customers have left negative reviews on review sites and two customers spoken to by this newspaper said they ordered products which were never delivered.

The national fraud reporting centre, Action Fraud, have confirmed they have received complaints regarding both The Nails Club and Pretty Nails Box. They did not provide any further comment.

In total, there are more than 120 reviews of TheNailsClub and PrettyNailsBox on Trustpilot.

The majority of the reviews have been negative, with most people claiming their online orders were paid for but never fulfilled.

TheNailsClub has reviews on Trustpilot, with an overall rating of 1.4 out of 5 and a warning label of 'Bad'. PrettyNailsBox has 76 comments, 99 per cent of them being "bad" at the time of publishing.

We spoke to one customer in Scotland, who wished to remain anonymous, who ordered 25 sets of acrylic nails and some glue from TheNailsClub on February 4, 2021.

Two months later, and countless calls and emails, she says she received nothing.

"I think what's most shocking is that it's such a difficult time for everyone, and there are manipulative people out there," she said.

"When I looked them up, and started to see more about this company, I felt awful.

"There's an aura of authenticity with the 'PrettyNailsBox' Instagram account with all of its followers. I was so shocked that people can get away with this."

Of all the victims that have come forward, their stories are roughly the same.

Another woman, based in Yorkshire, spent £20 on three sets of nails in January.

She says she waited three weeks before contacting TheNailsClub - who didn't respond to her emails, messages or calls.

"I looked into them on Trustpilot and saw all the bad reviews. I was really annoyed and angry at the company.

"I haven't received any money back or a response."

According to Companies House, the business was set up in late 2019 by Thais Nunes-Randall.

Using public geotagged information on her Instagram profile, Ms Nunes-Randall has travelled to Cyprus, the Netherlands, and Sopwell House - a four-star hotel near St Albans - over the past 10 months.

This newspaper has contacted Ms Nunes for comment, but did not receive a response prior to publication.