CCTV appeal after victim threatened outside Stevenage One Stop

PUBLISHED: 13:15 29 May 2019 | UPDATED: 13:15 29 May 2019

Police would like to speak to this man in connection with a public order offence in Stevenage. Picture: Herts Police

CCTV images have been released after a man verbally abused and then threatened a victim outside a Stevenage One Stop shop.

The public order offence occurred on Broadwater Crescent at around 9.45am on Sunday, May 5.

The victim, a man in his 30s, was verbally abused and then threatened with what is believed to be a penknife by another man after leaving the One Stop shop.

The victim walked away and said he would call the police, after which the offender ran in the opposite direction.

Officers would now like to speak with the person pictured as he may have information which could assist the investigation.

Anyone with information can contact PC Michelle Lowe by emailing michelle.lowe@herts.pnn.police.uk, report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator via Herts police's online web chat, which can be launched via herts.police.uk/contact, or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting 41/40320/19.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via the independent charity's untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.

