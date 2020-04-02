Stevenage takeaway pledges 5,000 free hot meals for NHS staff

A takeaway in Stevenage is aiming to deliver thousands of free hot meals to NHS staff during the coronavirus pandemic.

Surma Takeaway, in the Old Town, aims to deliver over 5,000 Indian and Bangladeshi curries during the pandemic, to all frontline staff at Lister Hospital and the New QE2 in Welwyn Garden City.

Oli Khan, internationally acclaimed chef at Surma, said he feels “privileged” to be able to “continue supporting NHS staff” in this way.

Surma’s hot meals have been particularly welcomed at the New QE2, with the canteen for independent staff now closed due to coronavirus.

Geraldine Strohm, president of Stevenage Rotary, said: “We are only too pleased to help one of our Stevenage Rotary Members, Oli Khan, deliver meals to staff at the Lister Hospital.

“He has always been very generous, both with his time and his tasty food – even going out of his way lately to make an enormous, Guinness World Record Breaking Onion Bhaji!

“It’s times like these and others, when Rotarians leap into action to help our communities.”

Surma has a five start hygiene rating, and all necessary precautions are taken in accordance with current food hygiene regulations.