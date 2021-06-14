Restaurant's plans 'will add interest' to streetscene

Published: 11:14 AM June 14, 2021

A planning application has been submitted by Tarla to Stevenage Borough Council - Credit: Archant

A restaurant in Stevenage Old Town has submitted a planning application to replace existing windows on the shopfront with timber windows, including bifolds, and to install retractable awnings at the front of the Grade-II listed building.

Tarla - a Turkish restaurant on Middle Row - currently has temporary planning permission for outdoor seating on the public highway at the front of the building.

Part of the latest application says: "The awnings will add interest, allowing customers to sit out in inclement weather, providing shelter and assisting the café culture, which is important to bring back activity into the High Street, which has suffered during the COVID-19 pandemic."

Other Stevenage High Street restaurants with temporary planning permission for outdoor seating, as part of the pandemic recovery plans, include Misya, Angelique and Cinnabar. Misya's bid for permanent permission failed last month.