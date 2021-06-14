Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > News

Restaurant's plans 'will add interest' to streetscene

Author Picture Icon

Louise McEvoy

Published: 11:14 AM June 14, 2021   
Close-up of Tarla Turkish restaurant sign in Stevenage Old Town

A planning application has been submitted by Tarla to Stevenage Borough Council - Credit: Archant

A restaurant in Stevenage Old Town has submitted a planning application to replace existing windows on the shopfront with timber windows, including bifolds, and to install retractable awnings at the front of the Grade-II listed building.

Tarla - a Turkish restaurant on Middle Row - currently has temporary planning permission for outdoor seating on the public highway at the front of the building.

Part of the latest application says: "The awnings will add interest, allowing customers to sit out in inclement weather, providing shelter and assisting the café culture, which is important to bring back activity into the High Street, which has suffered during the COVID-19 pandemic."

Other Stevenage High Street restaurants with temporary planning permission for outdoor seating, as part of the pandemic recovery plans, include Misya, Angelique and Cinnabar. Misya's bid for permanent permission failed last month.

You may also want to watch:

Stevenage Borough Council
Coronavirus
Heritage
Stevenage News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Retro-looking deck chairs were spotted over the fence of Hitchin's outdoor pool yesterday (Monday, June 7)

Harry in Hitchin? Speculation rises as film crews descend on outdoor pool

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Prime Minister Boris Johnson gives a thumbs up after receiving his second jab of the AstraZeneca vaccine

Lockdown Easing | Video

Will June 21 lifting of coronavirus lockdown rules go ahead?

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon
Close-up of police high visibility jacket

Crime

Police alerted to injured man in Stevenage town centre

Louise McEvoy

Author Picture Icon
Vanstone Park Garden Centre, Codicote

Mother speaks out after garden centre breastfeeding dispute 'mishandled'

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus