Opening of long-awaited Stevenage supermarket

Published: 11:52 AM October 11, 2021

The grand opening of the Old Town Food Centre in Stevenage High Street is taking place today - Credit: Louise McEvoy

The highly-anticipated grand opening of the Old Town Food Centre in Stevenage High Street is being held today.

The supermarket - in a section of the former Waitrose building - stocks a wide selection of British staples, as well as Greek food, and includes traditional bakery and fresh meat counters, fresh baklava and a wide selection of mixed olives.

One shopper said: "It has a really interesting selection of food, and the fruit and vegetables look fresh and good quality."

Another added: "Anything that adds to the food variety in the Old Town, and Stevenage in general, needs to be supported. We will be down there for sure."

Waitrose, which previously occupied the site, permanently closed in October 2019, after 41 years of trading.

The company said it had not been able to find a way to make the shop commercially sustainable in the long-term.