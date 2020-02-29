Advanced search

Firefighters working to extinguish Stevenage blaze

PUBLISHED: 17:32 29 February 2020 | UPDATED: 17:32 29 February 2020

The scene in Stevenage Old Town this afternoon. Picture: Julie Lucas

Multiple fire engines have been responding to a fire that broke out in Stevenage this afternoon.

The emergency services were called to reports that a fire had broken out at Old Town Fish Bar in Stevenage at around 4.30pm today.

Four fire engines turned up to the scene and Herts police were also in attendance.

More information to come as we get it.

