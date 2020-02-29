Firefighters working to extinguish Stevenage blaze
PUBLISHED: 17:32 29 February 2020 | UPDATED: 17:32 29 February 2020
Archant
Multiple fire engines have been responding to a fire that broke out in Stevenage this afternoon.
Four fire engines were reported to have been at the scene. Picture: Julie Lucas
You may also want to watch:
The emergency services were called to reports that a fire had broken out at Old Town Fish Bar in Stevenage at around 4.30pm today.
Four fire engines turned up to the scene and Herts police were also in attendance.
More information to come as we get it.