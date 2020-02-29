Firefighters working to extinguish Stevenage blaze

The scene in Stevenage Old Town this afternoon. Picture: Julie Lucas Archant

Multiple fire engines have been responding to a fire that broke out in Stevenage this afternoon.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Four fire engines were reported to have been at the scene. Picture: Julie Lucas Four fire engines were reported to have been at the scene. Picture: Julie Lucas

You may also want to watch:

The emergency services were called to reports that a fire had broken out at Old Town Fish Bar in Stevenage at around 4.30pm today.

Four fire engines turned up to the scene and Herts police were also in attendance.

More information to come as we get it.