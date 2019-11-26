Stevenage Old Town's Christmas lights switch-on brings out community festive cheer
PUBLISHED: 17:58 26 November 2019
A beautiful lantern parade lit up Stevenage Old Town's High Street during the Christmas lights switch-on event on Saturday.
Ahead of the main affair, three churches - Holy Trinity, Bunyan Baptist and High Street Methodist - held 'messy events' for children, including the chance to make a lantern for the parade.
Visitors enjoyed entertainment on the Bowling Green and at Springfield House - including live music and a special visit from Father Christmas - before the Christmas lights were switched on by Orla Philpotts and Shye Donovan - the winner and runner-up of Stevenage Old Town Business and Community Partnership's poster competition. The rest of the Christmas poster entries were on display in Springfield House.
A spokesman for SOTP said: "It was a great event. We hope you all had fun and we will see you all again next year. Merry Christmas to you all."