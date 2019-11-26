Advanced search

Stevenage Old Town's Christmas lights switch-on brings out community festive cheer

PUBLISHED: 17:58 26 November 2019

A children's choir enchant their audience. Picture: Michael Baffour

A children's choir enchant their audience. Picture: Michael Baffour

A beautiful lantern parade lit up Stevenage Old Town's High Street during the Christmas lights switch-on event on Saturday.

Band Miles from Life provide some rousing entertainment. Picture: Michael BaffourBand Miles from Life provide some rousing entertainment. Picture: Michael Baffour

Ahead of the main affair, three churches - Holy Trinity, Bunyan Baptist and High Street Methodist - held 'messy events' for children, including the chance to make a lantern for the parade.

Visitors enjoyed entertainment on the Bowling Green and at Springfield House - including live music and a special visit from Father Christmas - before the Christmas lights were switched on by Orla Philpotts and Shye Donovan - the winner and runner-up of Stevenage Old Town Business and Community Partnership's poster competition. The rest of the Christmas poster entries were on display in Springfield House.

Poster competition winner Orla Philpotts (front, right) and runner-up Shye Donovan (front, left) with Stevenage's deputy mayor Jim Brown and his consort Penny Schenkel. Picture: Michael Baffour Poster competition winner Orla Philpotts (front, right) and runner-up Shye Donovan (front, left) with Stevenage's deputy mayor Jim Brown and his consort Penny Schenkel. Picture: Michael Baffour

A spokesman for SOTP said: "It was a great event. We hope you all had fun and we will see you all again next year. Merry Christmas to you all."

