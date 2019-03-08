Witness appeal launched after man attacked in Stevenage

Police are appealing for witnesses of an assault occasioning grievous bodily harm, which took place in Stevenage in the early hours of yesterday morning.

A man standing outside Boots in the Old Town was punched and kicked by another man at 3.06am.

The victim was later taken to hospital, where he required stitches above his eye.

The suspect is described as a stocky black male - in his late 20s or 30s - who wore a black t-shirt, dark coloured denim jeans, grey trainers and a gold coloured chain around his neck.

Det Con Darren Lomax from the Stevenage Case Investigation Team said: "There was a large group of approximately 40 people who potentially witnessed the incident who may know who this man is.

"Please get in touch if you saw anything, no matter how small, as it could help with our investigation."

If you have information, you can contact DC Lomax via email at darren.lomax@herts.pnn.police.uk or report information online at herts.police.uk/report.