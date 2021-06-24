Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > News

Stevenage nursing home celebrates Pride

Author Picture Icon

Maya Derrick

Published: 10:16 AM June 24, 2021    Updated: 10:23 AM June 24, 2021
Roebuck Nursing Home in Stevenage put on their first ever Pride event yesterday (June 23)

Roebuck Nursing Home in Stevenage put on their first ever Pride event yesterday (June 23) - Credit: Lisa-Marie Donovan

A Stevenage nursing home held their first ever Pride event to celebrate Pride month.

In the build up to the occasion, which took place yesterday (June 22), residents at Roebuck Nursing Home made decorations while learning about the significance of Pride, which occurs in June every year.

Staff and residents at Roebuck Nursing Home in Stevenage went all out to celebrate their first ever Pride

Staff and residents at Roebuck Nursing Home in Stevenage went all out to celebrate their first ever Pride - Credit: Lisa-Marie Donovan

Staff provided rainbow-coloured food such as ice cream, jellies, cocktails and cupcakes, which were all enjoyed while watching a drag show performed by artist Magenta Slipperz from Hitchin.

Magenta performed classic gay anthems and provided some comedy from her socially distanced gazebo in the garden.

Drag artist Magenta Slipperz put on a show for the residents at Roebuck Nursing Home in Stevenage

Drag artist Magenta Slipperz put on a show for the residents at Roebuck Nursing Home in Stevenage for their first ever Pride event - Credit: Lisa-Marie Donovan

Wearing bright colours and sporting Pride tattoos, face paints and, of course, plenty of glitter, staff and residents at the home partied the afternoon away.

You may also want to watch:

Home manager Lisa Donovan said: “This was our very first Pride event, and the success of it has meant that we have decided to make this an annual thing.

"It is so important for me to be able to recognise and celebrate the differences and individual choices of all my staff and residents; everything pride represent would have been a taboo subject for many of our residents in the past, it just shows how far we have come in recognising equality for all!"

Most Read

  1. 1 Stevenage council: 'More flats will bring life to town'
  2. 2 Residents consulted on redevelopment of Letchworth's Hawksley bungalows
  3. 3 Cancelled school trip to red list Peru sees some students losing £2,250
  1. 4 Hitchin Boys' teacher honoured with national award
  2. 5 Woman trapped in car after colliding with tree on A602
  3. 6 'COVID can't stop us!' - Zimbabwe school fees raised with garden party after Stevenage Day cancelled
  4. 7 A602 remains partially shut in Stevenage after crash
  5. 8 Special needs school's urgent appeal for swim helpers
  6. 9 H-Town Almost Unlocked to celebrate 'eclectic mix' of Hitchin retailers
  7. 10 Stevenage schoolboy wins national chef award
Stevenage News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Aldi stores Hertfordshire

Aldi eyes new Hertfordshire store locations

Dan Mountney

person
Retro-looking deck chairs were spotted over the fence of Hitchin's outdoor pool yesterday (Monday, June 7)

Updated

Harry Styles and Emma Corrin snap confirms filming at Hitchin pool

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
The Towers in Southgate, Stevenage

Stevenage Borough Council | Exclusive

Hundreds of council flats placed on 24-hour watch over fire concerns

Charles Thomson

person
A sketch of what the façade of the proposed Walsworth Road development for the current Hitchin Kwik Fit site may look like 

Planning and Development

Have your say on proposals for 18 new flats on Kwik Fit site

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus