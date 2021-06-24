Stevenage nursing home celebrates Pride

Published: 10:16 AM June 24, 2021 Updated: 10:23 AM June 24, 2021

Roebuck Nursing Home in Stevenage put on their first ever Pride event yesterday (June 23) - Credit: Lisa-Marie Donovan

A Stevenage nursing home held their first ever Pride event to celebrate Pride month.

In the build up to the occasion, which took place yesterday (June 22), residents at Roebuck Nursing Home made decorations while learning about the significance of Pride, which occurs in June every year.

Staff and residents at Roebuck Nursing Home in Stevenage went all out to celebrate their first ever Pride - Credit: Lisa-Marie Donovan

Staff provided rainbow-coloured food such as ice cream, jellies, cocktails and cupcakes, which were all enjoyed while watching a drag show performed by artist Magenta Slipperz from Hitchin.

Magenta performed classic gay anthems and provided some comedy from her socially distanced gazebo in the garden.

Drag artist Magenta Slipperz put on a show for the residents at Roebuck Nursing Home in Stevenage for their first ever Pride event - Credit: Lisa-Marie Donovan

Wearing bright colours and sporting Pride tattoos, face paints and, of course, plenty of glitter, staff and residents at the home partied the afternoon away.

Home manager Lisa Donovan said: “This was our very first Pride event, and the success of it has meant that we have decided to make this an annual thing.

"It is so important for me to be able to recognise and celebrate the differences and individual choices of all my staff and residents; everything pride represent would have been a taboo subject for many of our residents in the past, it just shows how far we have come in recognising equality for all!"