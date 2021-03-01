Development plans for 16.5-acre Stevenage site could create 1,000 jobs

Published: 12:16 PM March 1, 2021

The 16.5-acre site on North Road in Stevenage could be developed for a scheme that will create up to 1,000 jobs - Credit: Wrenbridge and Bridges Fund Management

Up to 1,000 jobs will be created in Stevenage if a planning application to develop a 16.5-acre site is approved.

Developers Wrenbridge and investors Bridges Fund Management have acquired a site on North Road allocated for employment use, with a view to developing 200,000 sq ft of logistics and industrial space.

A planning application is likely to be submitted in April and, if approved, the scheme will create up to 1,000 jobs.

Wrenbridge chief executive, Ben Coles, said: “This is a key employment site in Stevenage and we look forward to working with the council and other key stakeholders to bring forward a scheme that can make a significant contribution to the local economy through job creation."

Henry Pepper, investment director at Bridges, added: “This important site can play a key role in meeting rising demand for high-quality industrial and logistics space, while supporting local economy growth."