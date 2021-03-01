Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > News

Development plans for 16.5-acre Stevenage site could create 1,000 jobs

Author Picture Icon

Louise McEvoy

Published: 12:16 PM March 1, 2021   
Aerial view of North Road in Stevenage

The 16.5-acre site on North Road in Stevenage could be developed for a scheme that will create up to 1,000 jobs - Credit: Wrenbridge and Bridges Fund Management

Up to 1,000 jobs will be created in Stevenage if a planning application to develop a 16.5-acre site is approved.

Developers Wrenbridge and investors Bridges Fund Management have acquired a site on North Road allocated for employment use, with a view to developing 200,000 sq ft of logistics and industrial space.

A planning application is likely to be submitted in April and, if approved, the scheme will create up to 1,000 jobs.

Wrenbridge chief executive, Ben Coles, said: “This is a key employment site in Stevenage and we look forward to working with the council and other key stakeholders to bring forward a scheme that can make a significant contribution to the local economy through job creation."

Henry Pepper, investment director at Bridges, added: “This important site can play a key role in meeting rising demand for high-quality industrial and logistics space, while supporting local economy growth."

You may also want to watch:

People
Council
Environment
Stevenage News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Stevenage MP Stephen McPartland with COVID-19 vaccination staff at St Nicholas Health Centre

Health

GP surgery outstrips mass vaccination centre's COVID-19 jab rate

Louise McEvoy

Author Picture Icon
Stevenage police station. Photo: DANNY LOO

Updated

Police station evacuated after explosive device handed in

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
Police meadow way

Teenager charged with assisting offenders after Stevenage man's death

Jacob Thorburn

person
Police say there have been reports of an 11-year-old schoolgirl being approached in Stanley Road. Picture: Archant

Remembrance service organisers given £10,000 fine after 150 people attend

Jacob Thorburn

person
Comments powered by Disqus