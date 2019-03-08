European Elections 2019: How Stevenage, North Herts and Central Beds voted
PUBLISHED: 18:31 28 May 2019 | UPDATED: 18:31 28 May 2019
The breakdown of how Stevenage, North Hertfordshire and Central Bedfordshire voted in the European Parliament elections has been revealed, with the Brexit Party and Liberal Democrats seeing huge gains.
Across the East of England as a whole, the Brexit Party secured three MEP seats with Richard Tice, Michael Heaver and June Mummery heading to Brussels.
The Liberal Democrats now have two MEPs, Herts county councillor Barbara Gibson and Lucy Nethsingha. The Greens and Conservatives also secured one seat each, being represented by Catherine Rowett and Geoffrey van Orden respectively.
These results represent a big change from the region's 2014 result, where UKIP and the Conservatives took three seats and Labour secured the final one.
Based on the 2016 EU referendum result, the European Parliament elections come as no surprise. Both Stevenage and Central Beds had more leave voters three years ago - with the Brexit Party topping the polls in both areas this time around.
As for North Herts, which voted to remain in the referendum, the remain-supporting Liberal Democrats gained the most votes in the latest election.
Turnout for the Eastern region was 36.4 per cent, a marginal decrease from the 36.6 per cent during 2014's previous election.
The breakdown of how Stevenage, North Herts and Central Bedfordshire council areas voted are listed below:
Stevenage Borough Council: (35% turnout)
Brexit Party - 7,636
Labour - 3,890
Liberal Democrats - 3,803
Conservatives - 2,391
Green Party - 2,329
Change UK - 848
UKIP - 767
English Democrats - 143
Independent - 59
North Hertfordshire District Council: (41% turnout)
Liberal Democrats - 12,595
Brexit Party - 10,719
Green Party - 6,149
Conservatives - 4,324
Labour - 3,261
Change UK - 1,640
UKIP - 924
English Democrats - 236
Independent - 132
Central Bedfordshire Council: (36% turnout)
Brexit Party - 27,102
Liberal Democrats - 14,800
Green Party - 9,462
Conservatives - 9,236
Labour - 5,161
Change UK - 3,492
UKIP - 2,938
English Democrats - 420
Independent - 217