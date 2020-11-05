‘It’s unbelievable’ – Lister’s NHS workers have bikes stolen while they worked

NHS workers from Lister Hospital in Stevenage had their bikes stolen while they worked. Picture: East and North Herts NHS Trust Archant

NHS workers at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital are struggling to get to work as we enter a second lockdown, as a number of bikes have been stolen in recent weeks.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A total of five bikes and an electric scooter were stolen from the hospital between Saturday, October 3 and Monday, November 3. All of the bikes had been left locked in the bike bays by the entrance to the multi-storey car park.

Lister Hospital’s dedicated PSCO, Ron Treadwell, admitted these thefts were “unbelievable” considering all that’s going on right now.

He said: “It is unbelievable that during these difficult times, someone would steal bikes from key workers.

You may also want to watch:

“We had some similar thefts earlier in the year and now it’s happening again. I am therefore appealing for anyone who has been offered a bike for sale in suspicious circumstances, or has any information which could help our investigation – to get in touch as soon as possible.

“If you are visiting the Lister and notice any suspicious activity, please report it immediately.

“I want to find those responsible and recover the stolen bikes, so any help you can give would be greatly received. These are challenging times for NHS staff and this type of crime is despicable.”

You can contact Herts Police via the non-emergency 101 number, speaking to an operator via web chat at herts.police.uk/contact, filling out an online report at herts.police.uk/report.

Alternatively, you can remain 100 per cent anonymous by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800555111 or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.