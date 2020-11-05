‘It’s unbelievable’ – Lister’s NHS workers have bikes stolen while they worked
PUBLISHED: 15:36 05 November 2020 | UPDATED: 15:36 05 November 2020
Archant
NHS workers at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital are struggling to get to work as we enter a second lockdown, as a number of bikes have been stolen in recent weeks.
A total of five bikes and an electric scooter were stolen from the hospital between Saturday, October 3 and Monday, November 3. All of the bikes had been left locked in the bike bays by the entrance to the multi-storey car park.
Lister Hospital’s dedicated PSCO, Ron Treadwell, admitted these thefts were “unbelievable” considering all that’s going on right now.
He said: “It is unbelievable that during these difficult times, someone would steal bikes from key workers.
You may also want to watch:
“We had some similar thefts earlier in the year and now it’s happening again. I am therefore appealing for anyone who has been offered a bike for sale in suspicious circumstances, or has any information which could help our investigation – to get in touch as soon as possible.
“If you are visiting the Lister and notice any suspicious activity, please report it immediately.
“I want to find those responsible and recover the stolen bikes, so any help you can give would be greatly received. These are challenging times for NHS staff and this type of crime is despicable.”
You can contact Herts Police via the non-emergency 101 number, speaking to an operator via web chat at herts.police.uk/contact, filling out an online report at herts.police.uk/report.
Alternatively, you can remain 100 per cent anonymous by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800555111 or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the orange box above for details.