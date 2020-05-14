Advanced search

Stevenage nurse who goes the extra mile honoured in tyre firm’s thank you campaign

PUBLISHED: 15:00 14 May 2020 | UPDATED: 15:00 14 May 2020

Paula Phillips with STS Tyre Pros Letchworth centre manager, Lee Soley. Picture: Sam Stewart

Paula Phillips with STS Tyre Pros Letchworth centre manager, Lee Soley. Picture: Sam Stewart

A nurse from Stevenage has had her heroic efforts recognised by a Letchworth tyre company during the coronavirus pandemic.

Paula Phillips was nominated by her neighbours for all her hard work at Lister Hospital and for always going the ‘extra mile’ to take care of those most in need in our community.

STS Tyre Pros ran the campaign which encouraged the public to nominate NHS and emergency workers in their local area to win free tyres for their vehicle.

Now, Paula’s Nissan has received a set of brand new tyres and she says she was “blown away” after finding out the good news.

She said: “I am blown away with the comments of the people that nominated me. I have only been doing the job I’m trained to do, which I love doing. I can’t believe I won.”

Lee Soley, centre manager at Tyre Pros in Letchworth, said: “We are delighted to be helping celebrate local heroes all over the country.

“The work NHS and emergency service employees are doing is truly amazing and this has been a great campaign to recognise a few of them. I’d like to take this opportunity to thank everyone working hard to keep the nation safe.”

Pictures reveal Letchworth pensioner's living conditions amid 'neglect' concerns

Concerns have been raised about the living conditions of 79-year-old Gregory from Letchworth. Picture: Supplied

Anti–government graffiti left in Hitchin

The graffiti was discovered by a passerby in Bancroft, Hitchin. Picture: Andrew Green/Twitter

Baby saved by hero strangers after strong wind blows buggy into Stevenage lake

Louise with her two children, including baby Arthur (right). Picture: Louise Heavey

Popular restaurant and takeaway given green light to open in Hitchin

Chicken George is expected to open at 107 Bancroft, Hitchin soon. Picture: Google Maps

Three arrested after Stevenage resident targeted by delivery scam

Three people were arrested in connection with a series of delivery scams taking place across Hertfordshire. Picture: Archant

