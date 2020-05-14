Stevenage nurse who goes the extra mile honoured in tyre firm’s thank you campaign

Paula Phillips with STS Tyre Pros Letchworth centre manager, Lee Soley. Picture: Sam Stewart Archant

A nurse from Stevenage has had her heroic efforts recognised by a Letchworth tyre company during the coronavirus pandemic.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Paula Phillips was nominated by her neighbours for all her hard work at Lister Hospital and for always going the ‘extra mile’ to take care of those most in need in our community.

STS Tyre Pros ran the campaign which encouraged the public to nominate NHS and emergency workers in their local area to win free tyres for their vehicle.

You may also want to watch:

Now, Paula’s Nissan has received a set of brand new tyres and she says she was “blown away” after finding out the good news.

She said: “I am blown away with the comments of the people that nominated me. I have only been doing the job I’m trained to do, which I love doing. I can’t believe I won.”

Lee Soley, centre manager at Tyre Pros in Letchworth, said: “We are delighted to be helping celebrate local heroes all over the country.

“The work NHS and emergency service employees are doing is truly amazing and this has been a great campaign to recognise a few of them. I’d like to take this opportunity to thank everyone working hard to keep the nation safe.”