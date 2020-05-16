Residents thank NHS staff and key workers
PUBLISHED: 08:53 16 May 2020 | UPDATED: 08:53 16 May 2020
Archant
People living in Stevenage and Letchworth have written poetry and decorated their windows and bins for key workers.
Joe and Summer from Chells Manor in Stevenage made these pictures to thank the NHS. Picture: Sally Gore
If you have any messages or pictures in support of key workers, please send them to anne.suslak@archant.co.uk
