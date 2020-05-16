Advanced search

Residents thank NHS staff and key workers

PUBLISHED: 08:53 16 May 2020 | UPDATED: 08:53 16 May 2020

Summer Poppy from Chells Manor in Stevenage decorated her bin to thank key workers. Picture: Sally Gore

People living in Stevenage and Letchworth have written poetry and decorated their windows and bins for key workers.

Joe and Summer from Chells Manor in Stevenage made these pictures to thank the NHS. Picture: Sally GoreJoe and Summer from Chells Manor in Stevenage made these pictures to thank the NHS. Picture: Sally Gore

