Residents thank NHS staff and key workers

Summer Poppy from Chells Manor in Stevenage decorated her bin to thank key workers. Picture: Sally Gore Archant

People living in Stevenage and Letchworth have written poetry and decorated their windows and bins for key workers.

Joe and Summer from Chells Manor in Stevenage made these pictures to thank the NHS. Picture: Sally Gore Joe and Summer from Chells Manor in Stevenage made these pictures to thank the NHS. Picture: Sally Gore

If you have any messages or pictures in support of key workers, please send them to anne.suslak@archant.co.uk