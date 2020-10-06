Advanced search

Stevenage secondary school closes for all pupils after two confirmed Covid cases

PUBLISHED: 14:42 06 October 2020 | UPDATED: 14:42 06 October 2020

There have been two confirmed cases of COVID-19 at The John Henry Newman School in Stevenage. Picture: Nigel Luckhurt

There have been two confirmed cases of COVID-19 at The John Henry Newman School in Stevenage. Picture: Nigel Luckhurt

Nigel_Luckhurst

A secondary school in Stevenage has had to close to all pupils today, after there were two confirmed COVID-19 cases within the school.

The John Henry Newman School, in Hitchin Road, made the decision to close earlier this morning and alerted parents and carers by text message.

At present, we understand there have been two confirmed cases within different year groups at the school.

You may also want to watch:

The school sent those pupils who could be collected or make their own way home at 9.20am, with form teachers remaining behind for those who could not immediately get back.

In their message, headteacher Clive Matthews said: “We need to conduct our internal tracing process to see who else may be affected, because these cases come from different year groups in the school.

“We know that you may find this concerning, but we are continuing to investigate the situation and are working closely with PHE.

“We will be able to provide more guidance as to who may return to school tomorrow, and who will need to self-isolate.

“Please look out for more information via parentmail by the end of the day.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the The Comet

Stevenage secondary school closes for all pupils after two confirmed Covid cases

There have been two confirmed cases of COVID-19 at The John Henry Newman School in Stevenage. Picture: Nigel Luckhurt

Stevenage dad’s marathon effort in daughter’s memory raises £4k for charity

Stevenage's Ian Jackson ran 100 laps of Stevenage Cricket Club in memory of his daughter and to raise money for Tommy's. Here he is just yards from the finish line. Picture: Courtesy of Richard Ellis

Beleaguered Letchworth church permanently closes over expensive building repairs

St Michael the Archangel Church in Letchworth has permanently closed due to the building's state of disrepair. Picture: Robin Hall

Latest COVID-19 figures from Stevenage and North Herts indicate different trends

The latest figures on the number of coronavirus cases for the week September, 26 to October, 2 have been released. Picture: AP/Vincent Thian

Blueharts flying high after five-star win over Waltham Forest

Blueharts Hockey Club's ladies picked up a comfortable victory over Waltham Forest in the East Hockey League.