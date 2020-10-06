Stevenage secondary school closes for all pupils after two confirmed Covid cases

A secondary school in Stevenage has had to close to all pupils today, after there were two confirmed COVID-19 cases within the school.

The John Henry Newman School, in Hitchin Road, made the decision to close earlier this morning and alerted parents and carers by text message.

At present, we understand there have been two confirmed cases within different year groups at the school.

The school sent those pupils who could be collected or make their own way home at 9.20am, with form teachers remaining behind for those who could not immediately get back.

In their message, headteacher Clive Matthews said: “We need to conduct our internal tracing process to see who else may be affected, because these cases come from different year groups in the school.

“We know that you may find this concerning, but we are continuing to investigate the situation and are working closely with PHE.

“We will be able to provide more guidance as to who may return to school tomorrow, and who will need to self-isolate.

“Please look out for more information via parentmail by the end of the day.”