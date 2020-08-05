Advanced search

Man cautioned and police appeal after threats were made at scene of Stevenage car crash

PUBLISHED: 16:08 05 August 2020 | UPDATED: 16:08 05 August 2020

A witness appeal has been launched after a collision between two cars in Stevenage last month. Picture: Archant

Archant

One man has been cautioned as police appeal for witnesses after reports of a collision and subsequent altercation between two drivers in Stevenage.

At around 5pm on Friday, July 24, there was a reported road traffic collision on Martins Way, by the John Henry Newman School and through to the traffic lights outside Sainsbury’s in Coreys Mill.

The drivers of a silver Ford Tourneo minibus and a silver VW Golf were then involved in a verbal altercation.

One suspect allegedly exited his vehicle, shouted threats at the other driver and was carrying what police believe to have been a weapon.

A 39–year–old from man Stevenage was subsequently handed a conditional caution for possesion of an offensive weapon.

PC Steven Hill, investigating, said: “Were you in the area at the time? Do you have any relevant dash cam footage? If so I’d like to hear from you via email at steven.hill@herts.pnn.police.uk.”

You can also contact the non-emergency 101 number, quoting reference 41/59037/20.

Alternatively, you can stay 100% anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.

