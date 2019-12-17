Stevenage ballet spectacular raises £600 for charity

A dance school has raised £600 for charity through concert ticket sales.

NE Dance is a ballet school based at Chells Manor Community Centre in Stevenage.

About the school's latest concert at Stevenage's Barnwell Middle School, principal Nicola Endersby said: "The dancers, ranging from age three to 60 plus, dazzled the audience in glittering costumes with their group dances, solos and duets from many well-known ballets such as The Nutcracker, La Bayadère and Don Quixote.

"The show also featured upbeat jazz choreographies, ending in a fabulous group number of both children and adults dancing in tails and hats to Frank Sinatra's New York, New York." The Cystic Fibrosis Trust will receive £300 from ticket sales in support of one of the dancers, and the Garden House Hospice in Letchworth will also receive £300 in support of one of the dancer's family.