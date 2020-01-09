Advanced search

Stevenage named among best - and most affordable - commuter towns

PUBLISHED: 12:37 09 January 2020 | UPDATED: 12:38 09 January 2020

Stevenage scored high in two 'best commuter town' polls. Picture: DANNY LOO

Stevenage scored high in two 'best commuter town' polls. Picture: DANNY LOO

©2019 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved

Stevenage has been named as one of the best London commuter areas in a new countdown.

The town came seventh in Yopa's 2020 London Commuter Guide, which identifies the most affordable and accessible places to live based on a range of economic and quality of life metrics.

Hertfordshire did well across the board, with St Albans securing first place, while Hitchin was tenth.

Jonathan Moss, South East regional director at Yopa, said the guide was designed to help homeowners easily compare different areas outside the M25.

He added: "The 2020 guide takes into account common worries such as transport costs, crime rates, commute times, pollution levels and more. We urge sellers to take a look to see how they can enjoy the best of both worlds - city working and country living."

You may also want to watch:

This isn't the only such list to feature Stevenage: the SG1 postcode came eighth in Zoopla's countdown of the most affordable commuter towns within an hour's travel time of the capital.

Zoopla based its findings on the combined cost of a season ticket and annual average mortgage repayments across a number of local authority areas surrounding London.

Following a 2.7 per cent fare increase for 2020, Stevenage commuters now pay £3,964 for their season tickets.

Combined with average annual mortgage repayments of £12,288 and a typical 36-minute commute, the town offers one of the best value journeys into the capital.

Grays in Essex topped the affordability list, followed by Leagrave in Bedfordshire.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Stevenage abuser jailed – after two months of tormenting and violating victim

Steven Thiara from Stevenage has been jailed for four years after being convicted of coercive and controlling behaviour in an intimate relationship and two counts of actual bodily harm. Picture: Herts police

Stevenage family’s Christmas Day ‘ruined’ due to Toby Carvery chaos

A family of 15 were left disappointed after their visit to the Toby Carvery Old Forge restaurant in Stevenage on Christmas Day. Picture: Google

CCTV footage released after Letchworth distraction theft

CCTV footage released by Fabio's Gelato. Picture: Fabio's Gelato

Missing Letchworth man found safe and well

Craig Wilson, 47, went missing from the Letchworth area yesterday. Picture: Herts Police

Hitchin Folk Club ends 39-year stay at Sun Hotel after ‘deteriorating situation’

Hitchin Folk Club have played at The Sun Hotel for the final time, after a 39-year association. Picture: Harry Hubbard

Most Read

Stevenage abuser jailed – after two months of tormenting and violating victim

Steven Thiara from Stevenage has been jailed for four years after being convicted of coercive and controlling behaviour in an intimate relationship and two counts of actual bodily harm. Picture: Herts police

Stevenage family’s Christmas Day ‘ruined’ due to Toby Carvery chaos

A family of 15 were left disappointed after their visit to the Toby Carvery Old Forge restaurant in Stevenage on Christmas Day. Picture: Google

CCTV footage released after Letchworth distraction theft

CCTV footage released by Fabio's Gelato. Picture: Fabio's Gelato

Missing Letchworth man found safe and well

Craig Wilson, 47, went missing from the Letchworth area yesterday. Picture: Herts Police

Hitchin Folk Club ends 39-year stay at Sun Hotel after ‘deteriorating situation’

Hitchin Folk Club have played at The Sun Hotel for the final time, after a 39-year association. Picture: Harry Hubbard

Latest from the The Comet

Westley pleased with Stevenage desire in Colchester draw

Referee Ollie Yates shows a red card to Tom Soares of Stevenage during Stevenage vs Colchester United, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 4th January 2020

Stevenage named among best - and most affordable - commuter towns

Stevenage scored high in two 'best commuter town' polls. Picture: DANNY LOO

Essex and Herts Air Ambulance hits 25,000 missions landmark after busy 2019

The Essex and Herts Air Ambulance Trust recently attended their 25,000th mission. Picture: EHAAT

Travel review: Bath Z Hotel offers comfort and convenience in the heart of the city

Explore the beautiful city of Bath from a Z Hotel.

A1(M) crash between Stevenage and Welwyn causes serious traffic delays

An accident on the A1(M) southbound this morning caused serious delays. Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists