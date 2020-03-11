Stevenage residents urged to submit ideas for £25 million funding under #MyTown initiative

Stevenage residents are being asked to share their thoughts on how £25 million of government funding should be spent to transform the town.

Funding will be rolled out across 101 towns in England, under the #MyTown campaign.

The campaign, launched by communities and local government Secretary Robert Jenrick MP, provides a platform for communities to share their history, as well as ambitions for a bright future.

Communities, businesses and local leaders are being asked to draw up ambitious plans to transform their town's economic growth prospects with a focus on improved transport, broadband connectivity, skills and culture.

A council spokesman said: 'The MyTown campaign gives our residents the opportunity to influence how government funding is spent in Stevenage and can give people here the chance to put forward their ideas for the town's economic growth prospects, whether that's in terms of improved transportation, broadband connectivity, skills, culture and more. Our town is already benefitting from a £1bn regeneration programme and the MyTown campaign has the potential to boost Stevenage even further.'

For Stevenage, community suggestions made include better use of empty shop units, better cycle-ways and the introduction of co-working spaces.

To have your say, go to mytown.communities.gov.uk/town/stevenage.