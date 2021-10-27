Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
History buffs celebrate town's historic buildings

Maya Derrick

Published: 9:22 AM October 27, 2021   
Stevenage's war memorial, pictured here in the 1930s

Stevenage's war memorial, pictured here in the 1930s - Credit: Stevenage Museum

Local history enthusiasts in Stevenage Old Town got together to celebrate the town’s historic buildings, marking them with informative plaques. 

Working with Stevenage Museum and funded by local councillors, they are planning a series of plaques on significant buildings, each one with a QR code that links to stories, old photos and more.

The first phase will concentrate on the Bowling Green, a place rife with historical significance - where the famous diarist Samuel Pepys played bowls.

Pictures of the old Publix cinema, the war memorial and Springfield House, along with many others, will be unearthed and shared as part of the project.

The museum is looking for people who might be interested in researching stories or sharing their photographs or paintings.

Those who would like to find out more or get involved can contact the museum on 01438 218 881 or email museum@stevenage.gov.uk​.

Heritage
