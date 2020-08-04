Advanced search

Stevenage Museum to reopen this week after four months of closure

PUBLISHED: 10:18 04 August 2020 | UPDATED: 10:18 04 August 2020

Residents will need to book their visits in advance. Picture: SBC

Residents will need to book their visits in advance. Picture: SBC

Stevenage Museum will once again welcome visitors when it reopens to the public on Thursday (August 6).

Initially the museum will only be open on Thursdays – but extra days will be added as soon as it is safe to do so – including Saturdays from August 29.

Visitors won’t be able to turn up without warning, and will need to book a guided tour before they visit, either by emailing museum@stevenage.gov.uk or calling 01438 218 881.

Sanitisers and screens have been added, and a touch payment system has been introduced. There are floor stickers to help everyone keep a safe distance apart. The galleries have been deep cleaned and the air handling system has been overhauled to keep fresh air flowing through.

The shop stock has also been reviewed to minimise handling, and staff will be wearing masks or visors at all times.

Councillor Richard Henry, executive member for children, young people, leisure and culture, said: “Staff have been working hard behind closed doors to ensure that the museum can reopen safely to visitors, and we’re delighted to be able to reopen on Thursday, August 6.

“Along with the usual displays, there will be quizzes and activities for families to do together, so when booking please let the staff know if you are bringing children in your group. You will need to bring your own pencil, or you can buy one in the museum’s shop for 50p.

“There is also the chance to be part of a unique project looking back at our town’s rich history, by choosing an item to represent Stevenage in 100 objects.”

Visitors can still take part in the ‘Stevenage in 100 objects project’, either by choosing their favourite object that represents part of the town’s history from the museum itself, or bringing in one from home. The top 100 items chosen will published online through the summer and autumn.

The museum will be open by appointment for residents to choose their object, with items ranging from Roman coins uncovered in Chells, to a dead rat that would have been stuffed with explosives during the Second World War.

Residents will need to explain why they have they chosen the item and why it is important to Stevenage’s history, and a filmmaker will be on hand to record residents’ stories.

