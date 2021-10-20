Mum's disability disco after son's left nowhere to go

Published: 10:26 AM October 20, 2021

Aaron Davis with his carers Sophey Walsh and Wayne Blake and his mum Tina - Credit: Courtesy of Tina Davis

A devoted mum who is a full-time carer to her son, who has cerebral palsy, is organising a disco for adults with disabilities or special educational needs, after a similar long-running event was axed more than two years ago.

Tina Davis, who lives in Stevenage, is organising the event with the help of her 34-year-old son, Aaron, and his carer Sophey.

Tina explained: "For many years on a Friday evening, Aaron, who is confined to an electric wheelchair, attended a weekly disco in Hatfield, along with about 100 other people who were disabled or had learning difficulties. This event was so very important and much-needed to all who attended, as it was probably their one and only night out to celebrate with others adults who love music and dancing.

"They came from far and wide, in minibuses and with committed carers, but, for more than two years, the centre where the disco was held has been closed and it has shattered the lives of so many."

Tina, Aaron and Sophey are now holding their own disco on Friday, December 17, at The Shephall Community Centre in Stevenage and, if the pilot event is a success, they hope to hold a disco regularly.

December's disco will be in memory of Aaron's friend, Ben Smith, who was a regular at the Hatfield disco.

Aaron's friend Ben Smith - Credit: Courtesy of Tina Davis

Tina said: "This Christmas disco, depending on how it goes, could hopefully lead to a once-a-month, maybe fortnightly, event, where people can get out and enjoy being themselves.

"As Aaron's mum and 24-hour carer, I see first-hand the problems and pitfalls these people face daily. Aaron's two older brothers make a plan, get dressed up on a weekend and off out they go. Sadly, Aaron can't do this.

"He has to rely on me to find out what's on offer to him, get him dressed up, drive him in our wheelchair-adapted car to an event, stay with him and bring him home, but just knowing the delight and happiness he feels makes it so worthwhile.

"This disco we're organising really is so very much needed."

Tickets for the event are £7 and include a drink and snack. There will also be a raffle, tombola and a visit from Santa on the night. The venue has a capacity of 120 people, so up to 60 guests and their one-to-one carers - who go free - can be accommodated. To book, visit Caring Herts Christmas Disco.