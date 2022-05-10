Young mum's marathon effort after brain tumour diagnosis

Subscriber Exclusive

Stevenage mum Jenny Harding after surgery to remove a brain tumour - Credit: Courtesy of Brain Tumour Research

A young mum diagnosed with a brain tumour last year is running a marathon distance during May to raise money for more research into finding a cure.

Jenny Harding, who lives in Stevenage, had a seizure and was diagnosed with a brain tumour after an MRI scan in August.

The 33-year-old underwent an awake 13-hour craniotomy in October and is now being monitored with three-monthly scans.

She struggles with amplified hearing, stunted emotions and memory problems, and is having speech, language and physical therapy, but remains positive about her recovery.

The mum-of-two said: “Being told I had a brain tumour turned my world upside down, but I am determined to get better."

Jenny is taking part in Brain Tumour Research's Jog 26.2 Miles in May Challenge.

