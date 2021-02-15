Stevenage mum launches Walk All Over Cancer campaign as she battles the killer disease

Published: 4:50 PM February 15, 2021

A Stevenage mum who is having treatment for breast cancer is launching the fundraising campaign Walk All Over Cancer across Hertfordshire.

Fiona Fayker, who works as an NHS administrator, is calling on people to sign up now and pledge to walk 10,000 steps a day in March in aid of Cancer Research UK.

Fiona, 57, has taken part every year since 2017, when she was first diagnosed with breast cancer. This year, while she is undergoing treatment and preparing to have her second mastectomy next month, she isn’t well enough to complete the challenge herself, and is urging the people of Hertfordshire to step up and take part.

Fiona, who has two children, was first diagnosed with Stage 2 cancer in her right breast following a routine mammogram in 2017 and subsequently had a mastectomy, as well as lymph nodes removed from both armpits.

Cancer has now been found in her left breast, so Fiona is having chemotherapy ahead of a second mastectomy.

She said: “I am very much a positive person and have tried to take it all in my stride. You just have to carry on.

“I’ve felt really tired at times, but feel so fortunate to have continued to have my appointments and treatment throughout the COVID pandemic. The hardest part for me is my husband can’t come with me when I have my chemotherapy, you have to go in on your own.”

About Walk All Over Cancer, Jenny said: “I’ve always found walking really beneficial and first signed up as I wanted to give something back for the help I had received.

“Last year, when Walk All Over Cancer took place during lockdown I used to nip out from work and get my steps in by walking around the building as much as I could."

Fiona added: “I allow myself to look forward to the future now and once my treatment is finished and we can all travel again I’m planning a trip back to Australia to see my relatives."

People can tackle the Walk All Over Cancer challenge in their own way - on their own or with their dogs.

Jenny Makin, Cancer Research UK’s spokesman for the east of England, said: “We’re really grateful for Fiona's support, and we hope lots of people will be inspired to follow in her footsteps.”

To sign up, visit cruk.org/walkallover.