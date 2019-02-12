Advanced search

Stevenage mum avoids jail after drink driving with baby in car

PUBLISHED: 11:19 25 February 2019

Stevenage Magistrates' Court. Picture: Harry Hubbard.

A mum has avoided jail after pleading guilty to drink driving with her six-week-old baby in the car.

Leanne Adams, of Skegness Road in Stevenage, was twice the legal alcohol limit when she was driving her Volkswagen Golf “at excessive speed” in Hooks Cross – between Stevenage and Watton-at-Stone – on May 3 last year.

The 24-year-old had 159 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood. The legal UK limit is 80 milligrammes.

She was sentenced to eight weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months, at Stevenage Magistrates’ Court.

The court said the custodial sentence was because the offence was “so serious”, with aggravating factors that “she had her six-week-old baby in the car and was driving at excessive speed while over the limit”.

Adams has also been banned from driving for 22 months and been ordered to pay £85 to the CPS and £115 to victim services.

