Eat Out To Help Out: Stevenage MP bags a bargain at Misya Meze and Grill

The Stevenage MP appeared to order the Chicken Shish with a side salad. Picture: Office of Stephen McPartland Archant

Stevenage MP Stephen McPartland has thrown his weight and wallet behind the government’s Eat Out To Help Out scheme, calling on local people to protect “the backbone of our community”.

Mr McPartland joined thousands of penny-wise residents last week, choosing to dine at the Misya Meze and Grill in Old Town where he ordered a Chicken Shish and side salad.

The Eat Out to Help Out scheme gives people up to 50 per cent off their bills in restaurants, cafes and pubs on Mondays,Tuesdays and Wednesdays throughout August, with a maximum discount per person of £10.

Stephen McPartland said: “This scheme is a great way to boost local businesses and protect jobs across our hospitality sector which has been hard hit by coronavirus, while allowing families to keep more money in their pockets.

“I know from a number of cafes and restaurants locally how much this is helping them. It really is protecting jobs in our area and helping small businesses that are the backbone of our community.

“It is great value for the family too, so please do eat out healthily to help out.”

More than 72,000 establishments are participating in total, including independent eateries and family favourites such as Pizza Express, Costa Coffee and Nando’s.