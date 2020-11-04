Stevenage MP reveals how he intends to vote on national lockdown

Stephen McPartland, MP for Stevenage, has revealed that he is set to vote against national lockdown measures that may take effect tomorrow.

I am voting against another lockdown. Mental health issues are being forgotten along with the supermarket workers, delivery drivers, emergency services, NHS, carers, teachers, postmen and millions of low paid people who are still required to go to work. — Stephen McPartland (@SMcPartland) November 4, 2020

Earlier today, Mr McPartland announced that he will not support another lockdown – citing his concers over the impact it will have on mental health issues, key workers, and low-income families.

In a tweet this morning, he said: “I am voting against another lockdown.

“Mental health issues are being forgotten along with the supermarket workers, delivery drivers, emergency services, NHS, carers, teachers, postmen and millions of low paid people who are still required to go to work.”

Opinion appeared to be split online as to Mr McPartland’s decision.

Earlier this week, we asked our readers to share their thoughts on lockdown, and if they supported it.

Almost 500 people got in touch, with 55.9 per cent (272) saying they supported a four week national lockdown, with 44.1 per cent (215) rejecting the idea.

On Saturday, October 31, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a possible lockdown that would see restrictive measures return across the country, in order to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

MPs are set to debate that move tonight, with several Conservative MPs, including Mr McPartland, indicating they will vote against such measures.

Should the lockdown vote pass, this would mean that you must not leave your home except for childcare or education reasons, for work where businesses remain open and staff cannot work remotely, to exercise outdoors, for medical emergencies or appointments, shopping for basic necessities or visiting members of your support bubble.

All non-essential retail businesses alongside places of worship, gyms, entertainment venues, beauty salons and hospitality venues will be forced to close.