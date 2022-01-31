Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > News

Stevenage MP lends support to Boris Johnson

Author Picture Icon

Louise McEvoy

Published: 8:00 AM January 31, 2022
Head shot of Stevenage MP Stephen McPartland

Stevenage MP Stephen McPartland says Prime Minister Boris Johnson "hit the nail on the head" during PMQs last week - Credit: Parliamentary office of Stephen McPartland

As MPs continue to call for Boris Johnson's resignation over 'partygate', Stevenage MP Stephen McPartland has lent his support to the prime minister.

Pressure is mounting for the publication of Sue Gray's report into a string of allegations of lockdown-breaching parties at 10 Downing Street and other parts of the government.

During Prime Minister's Questions last week, Mr Johnson criticised Labour leader Keir Starmer for being a "lawyer not a leader".

Mr McPartland took to Twitter, writing: "@BorisJohnson hits the nail on the head - Sir Keir is a lawyer not a leader.
"@Conservatives getting on with the job of improving the life chances of local people, delivering for local communities and levelling up our country."

His tweet has received a raft of critical replies challenging the Conservatives' performance and Mr Johnson's trustworthiness, with the suggestion Mr McPartland should "read the room".

Stephen McPartland
UK Government
Conservative Party
Stevenage News

Don't Miss

Close-up of a police officer's high-visibility jacket

Hertfordshire Constabularly

Two boys arrested after police helicopter search

Louise McEvoy

Author Picture Icon
A head-on crash involving a police car in Stevenage has resulted in minor injuries, but significant

Herts Live News

Driver disqualified after admitting to drinking wine at the wheel

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
Dan and Richard at Addenbrooke's Hospital

Goalkeeper with incurable brain tumour overwhelmed by fundraiser response

Bianca Wild

person
Airbus logo

More than 80 vacancies up for grabs at Stevenage Airbus

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon