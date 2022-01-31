Stevenage MP lends support to Boris Johnson

Stevenage MP Stephen McPartland says Prime Minister Boris Johnson "hit the nail on the head" during PMQs last week - Credit: Parliamentary office of Stephen McPartland

As MPs continue to call for Boris Johnson's resignation over 'partygate', Stevenage MP Stephen McPartland has lent his support to the prime minister.

Pressure is mounting for the publication of Sue Gray's report into a string of allegations of lockdown-breaching parties at 10 Downing Street and other parts of the government.

During Prime Minister's Questions last week, Mr Johnson criticised Labour leader Keir Starmer for being a "lawyer not a leader".

Mr McPartland took to Twitter, writing: "@BorisJohnson hits the nail on the head - Sir Keir is a lawyer not a leader.

"@Conservatives getting on with the job of improving the life chances of local people, delivering for local communities and levelling up our country."

His tweet has received a raft of critical replies challenging the Conservatives' performance and Mr Johnson's trustworthiness, with the suggestion Mr McPartland should "read the room".