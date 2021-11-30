Stevenage MP earns over £4,000 per month from other jobs

Stevenage MP Stephen McPartland has two extra jobs, according to government records, despite promising to treat his parliamentary role as a full-time job - Credit: Parliamentary office of Stephen McPartland

An MP who promised to treat his role as a “full-time job” is in fact juggling representing his constituents with two other positions.

Documents show Mr McPartland set up and began running a consultancy business less than a year after his election in 2010.

This was despite telling voters two weeks before the May 2010 election: “If I became Stevenage's MP, I would treat it as a full-time job.”

The Conservative MP has twice failed to respond to emails from the Comet, asking him to comment.

Mr McPartland, who worked for lobbying group BritishAmerican Business before his election in 2010, is paid £81,932 per year an MP.

But according to the MPs’ Register of Financial Interests, he is paid an extra £4,166.67 per month as a non-executive director of Furniture Village, for just ten hours’ work.

He started that role in 2014 and was originally earning around £3,700 a month from it.

On top of these two jobs, as an MP and director, Mr McPartland has declared a third role to the government, running his own “strategic consultancy business”.

The company, McPartland Consulting Ltd, was incorporated in March 2011 – ten months after he became an MP.

But in recent years he has failed to declare any income from the firm to Parliament and in Companies House records he has used an exemption for small companies to avoid publishing full accounts.

Between spring 2012 and spring 2014, the firm was receiving £8,750 per quarter from Robert Walters Recruitment Consultancy, for ten hours’ work per month.

From spring 2012 to spring 2015, it was paid £3,000 per quarter for just over three hours’ work per month by the Association of Welding Distribution.

But since 2015, despite the company remaining active, Mr McPartland has not declared any further clients to the government.

The Comet twice asked Mr McPartland how many hours per week he worked for his consultancy business, how much he earned on average per month, and for some details about his clients.

We also asked if he believed it was possible to fully devote himself to his work as an MP whilst working two other jobs.

He did not respond.