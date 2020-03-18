Stevenage MP pledges to stand ‘shoulder to shoulder’ with constituents during crisis

Stevenage MP Stephen McPartland has this morning delivered a message of support to his constituents who are battling the country’s coronavirus emergency.

He said: “Many of us are worried about loved ones during this national emergency, but we will get through it together. Let me know if you need or can offer help locally.

“It is hard to understand how we can protect our elderly, ill, vulnerable, self employed and businesses that are the backbone of society. However, I will stand shoulder to shoulder with you through this and ensure we protect them.

“I am in constant phone contact with ministers to make sure they understand the realities on the ground. We need practical support and everyone to come together to help fight this disease to protect our community and NHS.

“Many of us will be helping friends, family and neighbours, but some people contacting me are more isolated and need our support.

“If you are a local business, taxi driver, charity or just want to help – please do contact me directly on stephen@stephenmcpartland.co.uk.

“we will get through this together.”