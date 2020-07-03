Advanced search

Updated

Stevenage MP addresses Box Wood land auction amid development fears

PUBLISHED: 12:18 03 July 2020 | UPDATED: 12:18 03 July 2020

Plots of Box Wood land, on the eastern edge of Stevenage, will go to auction on July 14. Picture: Supplied

Plots of Box Wood land, on the eastern edge of Stevenage, will go to auction on July 14. Picture: Supplied

Archant

Stephen McPartland MP has written to Stevenage residents over the contentious auctioning of Box Wood land, which came to light last week.

Stephen McPartland has addressed the sale in a letter to constituents. Picture: Stephen McPartland MPStephen McPartland has addressed the sale in a letter to constituents. Picture: Stephen McPartland MP

Mr McPartland has said that residents are “rightly concerned” about the auction, which is set to go ahead on July 14, and has condemned any future development on the ancient land.

The Stevenage MP said: “I have been contacted by many constituents regarding the plots of land being sold in Box Wood and they are rightly concerned about the potential development, which I would of course oppose.

You may also want to watch:

“I want more affordable homes, but they must be on brownfield sites, near the facilities those residents will want, and need to use, not on protected woodland and greenbelt.

“Any proposals for development which affect designated heritage assets, including Box Wood, are subject to rigorous standards and must be seen to enhance the setting. However, I understand this is ancient woodland and cannot be developed during the period of the current East Herts District Council Local Plan – which runs until 2033.”

MORE: Fears for ancient Stevenage woodland as land plots go up for auction

Mr McPartland added: “Local people are well aware that I have consistently opposed such developments, such as Gresley Park, which is near this area.

“The loss of Forster County and Gresley Park developments are vicious attacks by our local councils on our environment. We have to continue to oppose both developments as they come forward to planning committees in the local councils.”

While Box Wood does fall outside Mr McPartland’s consistuency, the MP has made contact with Sir Oliver Heald MP, who he says has made “urgent contact” with the East Hertfordshire District Council for clarity on Box Wood’s future.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Fears for ancient Stevenage woodland as plots go up for auction

60 acres of Box Wood have been sold by private treaty - and are now being auctioned off in parcels. Picture: Supplied

New dawn for Letchworth bookshop as it moves to employee ownership

David's Bookshop is one of Letchworth's most iconic businesses. Picture: Jacob Savill

Manhunt ongoing in Letchworth as suspect flees police arrest

A police helicopter has been seen overhead in Letchworth since 8am this morning. Picture: Herts police

Two men charged over Monkswood Way crash that saw 19 people injured

Emergency services at the scene of the crash in Monkswood Way, Stevenage last year. Picture: Magpas Air Ambulance

Man hospitalised after possible stabbing and robbery in Stevenage park

A man has been hospitalised after a suspected stabbing and robbery in King George V Playing Fields. Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Fears for ancient Stevenage woodland as plots go up for auction

60 acres of Box Wood have been sold by private treaty - and are now being auctioned off in parcels. Picture: Supplied

New dawn for Letchworth bookshop as it moves to employee ownership

David's Bookshop is one of Letchworth's most iconic businesses. Picture: Jacob Savill

Manhunt ongoing in Letchworth as suspect flees police arrest

A police helicopter has been seen overhead in Letchworth since 8am this morning. Picture: Herts police

Two men charged over Monkswood Way crash that saw 19 people injured

Emergency services at the scene of the crash in Monkswood Way, Stevenage last year. Picture: Magpas Air Ambulance

Man hospitalised after possible stabbing and robbery in Stevenage park

A man has been hospitalised after a suspected stabbing and robbery in King George V Playing Fields. Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the The Comet

Stevenage MP addresses Box Wood land auction amid development fears

Plots of Box Wood land, on the eastern edge of Stevenage, will go to auction on July 14. Picture: Supplied

Special ‘Thank you NHS’ Spitfire to flyover region to mark service’s 72nd birthday

The ‘Thank You NHS’ Spitfire will fly all over Cambridgeshire and parts of Hertfordshire and Bedfordshire to mark the 72nd birthday of the National Health Service. Picture: Aircraft Restoration Company

Hitchin Café Rouge to permanently close as owners fall into administration

Café Rouge in Hitchin High Street has permanently closed. Picture: Google

‘Most of my life has involved fundraising’ – meeting Baldock Rotary’s new president

Paul Redwood succeeds outgoing president Prue Dixon (left). Picture: Baldock Rotary

Crucial system fighting to win war against virus

IMPORTANT MESSAGE: The NHS Test and Trace messaging on a high street billboard Picture: Glyn KIRK / AFP / Getty Images