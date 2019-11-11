'Huge discounts' at Stevenage Mothercare's closing down sale

Mothercare's UK collapse threatens 2,500 jobs. Picture: Mothercare Archant

A huge closing down sale is now on in the Mothercare store on Stevenage's Monkswood Retail Park after the company's UK division went into administration last week.

The company's decision to appoint administrators means all 79 UK stores will close and 2,500 jobs are at risk.

In the financial year to March 2019, Mothercare's international business generated profits of £28.3 million, whereas the UK retail operations lost £36.3m.

The company operates over 1,000 stores in more than 40 overseas territories, and these are not subject to administration.

Mothercare's closing down sale means everything in the Stevenage store is dramatically reduced, a spokesman said.

He added: "Customers can expect to find a huge range of discounts and bargains, as all stock must go before the Stevenage store closure.

"According to store management, stock levels are high as warehouses are cleared, so there is plenty of choice and customers are advised to take advantage of the heavy discounts as soon as possible; some of the most popular ranges may sell out fast.

"This is a great opportunity for customers to pick up some amazing deals, as everything is reduced. Demand will be high, so don't wait to grab a fantastic deal, especially if you're Christmas shopping!

"We'd also like to thank our customers in the area for their historic support of the Mothercare brand."

The Mothercare website will remain live until further notice and discounts will also be available online as long as the website is live.

Any product warranties or guarantees will remain valid and customers are encouraged to spend any gift cards as soon as possible. Gift cards will no longer be available to purchase.