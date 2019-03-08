Seventeen injured after two cars crash and hit pedestrians in Stevenage

Fourteen people were injured after two cars collided in Monkswood Way, Stevenage. Picture: Submitted Archant

Seventeen people are being treated for injuries - some described as serious - after two cars crashed in Stevenage last night before hitting a number of pedestrians.

Emergency services were called to Monkswood Way in the town following the collision, which occurred at around 9.45pm between the junctions for London Road and Broadhall Way.

A joint statement from the police and ambulance service said: "There were a number of people in the area at the time and 17 people are being are presently being treated for injuries, some of which are serious.

"Officers from the Beds, Cambs and Herts Road Policing Unit are investigating and emergency services are expected to remain at the scene for some time.

"Anyone who witnessed what happened and who may have any footage of the incident is asked to email this to OPtepphra@herts.pnn.police.uk."

Police have since confirmed they left the scene at around 5am this morning.

Video footage shows a car coming from the direction of London Road colliding with a car coming out of the Roaring Meg South car park - where a weekly meet of members of modified car club Cruise Herts was taking place.

To the horror of onlookers, the cars were sent in opposite directions into people lining either side of the road.

Cruise Herts, which is a static meet, posted on Facebook last night: "After what happened tonight we have decided we will have no more Cruise Herts meets. We pleaded with everyone not to race week in, week out, and also not to stand close too the road because of this happening.

"Please don't post any videos and respect those involved. Our thoughts go out to the people involved in collisions tonight."

The car club was already holding its Thursday Night Takeover meet in the Roaring Meg South car park for the final time, due to gates being installed in the car park.

The meet was raising money for 4Louis - a UK charity that works across the country to support anyone affected by miscarriage, stillbirth and the death of a baby or child.