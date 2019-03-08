Concerns grow for missing teenage girl from Stevenage

16-year-old Bethany Adams has been missing since 9am today. Picture: Herts police

Officers are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of a 16-year-old girl who has been missing from Stevenage since this morning.

Bethany Adams was last seen in Bray Drive at 9am today.

It is believed that she could be making her way to Harpenden where she has connections.

She is white with dark brown hair, is 5ft 1in tall and is of slim build.

Bethany was wearing dark leggings with a white top which said 'Adidas' along with a covering fleece.

If you have seen Bethany since she was reported missing or have information about where she has been, please call Hertfordshire Constabulary's non-emergency number 101.

You can also report information online at www.herts.police.uk/report.

If you believe you are with Bethany now or have seen her in the last few moments, call 999 immediately.