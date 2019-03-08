Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Concerns grow for missing teenage girl from Stevenage

PUBLISHED: 12:12 31 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:12 31 July 2019

16-year-old Bethany Adams has been missing since 9am today. Picture: Herts police

16-year-old Bethany Adams has been missing since 9am today. Picture: Herts police

Archant

Officers are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of a 16-year-old girl who has been missing from Stevenage since this morning.

Bethany Adams was last seen in Bray Drive at 9am today.

It is believed that she could be making her way to Harpenden where she has connections.

You may also want to watch:

She is white with dark brown hair, is 5ft 1in tall and is of slim build.

Bethany was wearing dark leggings with a white top which said 'Adidas' along with a covering fleece.

If you have seen Bethany since she was reported missing or have information about where she has been, please call Hertfordshire Constabulary's non-emergency number 101.

You can also report information online at www.herts.police.uk/report.

If you believe you are with Bethany now or have seen her in the last few moments, call 999 immediately.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Grieving children appeal for help to stay in Stevenage family home after mum’s death

Kerren with her mum Kerry, grandmother Chris and brother Andrew. Picture: Kerren Clark.

Witness appeal launched after man attacked in Stevenage

Police are appealing for information regarding a serious assault which took place in Stevenage on the weekend. Picture: Gary O'Kane/Getty Images

Stevenage summer beach arrives

Stevenage summer beach is here until the end of August! Picture: Stevenage Borough Council

CCTV appeal launched after £2,000 of scratchcards stolen from Stevenage newsagent

Police would like to speak with this man as part of their enquiries into a theft which took place in Bedwell Crescent. Picture: Herts Police

Stevenage woman halts prediabetes with four stone weight loss transformation

44-year-old Sue Devenish has lost more than four stone in a year. Picture: Supplied

Most Read

Grieving children appeal for help to stay in Stevenage family home after mum’s death

Kerren with her mum Kerry, grandmother Chris and brother Andrew. Picture: Kerren Clark.

Witness appeal launched after man attacked in Stevenage

Police are appealing for information regarding a serious assault which took place in Stevenage on the weekend. Picture: Gary O'Kane/Getty Images

Stevenage summer beach arrives

Stevenage summer beach is here until the end of August! Picture: Stevenage Borough Council

CCTV appeal launched after £2,000 of scratchcards stolen from Stevenage newsagent

Police would like to speak with this man as part of their enquiries into a theft which took place in Bedwell Crescent. Picture: Herts Police

Stevenage woman halts prediabetes with four stone weight loss transformation

44-year-old Sue Devenish has lost more than four stone in a year. Picture: Supplied

Latest from the The Comet

Retiring teacher thanks families after 29 years at the same Stevenage school

Stevenage teacher Mandy Powell with Martins Wood pupils at her leaving assembly. Picture: Martins Wood

Concerns grow for missing teenage girl from Stevenage

16-year-old Bethany Adams has been missing since 9am today. Picture: Herts police

New policing minister on officer numbers and fire mergers during Herts force HQ visit

Kit Malthouse MP, new Policing Minister, at the Howard Centre in Welwyn Garden City while Chief Constable Charlie Hall and Welwyn Hatfield Chief Inspector Simon Mason stand in the background. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin.

Silver medal haul at national championship for Stevenage’s Mia Pinckney-Crane

Team Stevenage Roller Speed’s Mia Pinckney-Crane with her medal haul from the national championships.

Cyclist remains critically ill after medical episode in Graveley

The incident happened on Graveley High Street, which was temporarily closed. Picture: Google Maps
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists