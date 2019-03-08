Have you seen missing 13-year-old boy from Stevenage?

Missing: Stevenage's Charlie Brewer-Culling was last seen in Halifax on Sunday, July 21, but is believed to be in Stevenage.

Police are appealing for the public's help in tracing a missing boy from Stevenage.

Thirteen-year-old Charlie Brewer-Culling was last seen on Sunday, July 21, in Halifax - but is believed to be in Stevenage.

He is described as white, 4ft tall, of thin build with short, brown curly hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black jumper, black trousers and black shoes.

Officers are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

If you have seen Charlie since he was reported missing or have information about where he has been, please call Hertfordshire police's non-emergency number 101.

If you believe you are with Charlie now or have seen him in the last few moments, please call 999 immediately.