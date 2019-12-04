Advanced search

Concerns grow for missing 41-year-old woman from Stevenage

PUBLISHED: 17:38 04 December 2019 | UPDATED: 17:42 04 December 2019

Police are appealing for help to find missing 41-year-old Martine Blair from Stevenage. Picture: Herts police

Archant

Police are growing concerned for the welfare of a missing 41-year-old woman from Stevenage.

Martine Blair was last seen at 1.10pm today, walking through an underpass next to Lister Hospital in Coreys Mill Lane.

She is described as being white, with short dark brown hair. She was last seen wearing a brown fluffy jacket, leopard print leggings and black trainers.

Martine sometimes wears a wig, as pictured.

She has links to Devon. If you have seen Martine since she went missing or have information on her whereabouts, call the non-emergency number 101 quoting ISR 315 of 4 December.

For immediate sightings, call 999 straight away.

