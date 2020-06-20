Advanced search

Stevenage plaque removed from Millennium Gardens after vandals target it

PUBLISHED: 15:02 20 June 2020 | UPDATED: 15:02 20 June 2020

The planetary alignment plaque in Stevenage's Millennium Gardens has been removed by the borough council after it was targeted by vandals. Picture: SBC

The planetary alignment plaque in Stevenage's Millennium Gardens has been removed by the borough council after it was targeted by vandals. Picture: SBC

Archant

A plaque in public gardens in Stevenage has been removed by the local authority after it was targeted by vandals more than once within a matter of days.

You may also want to watch:

The planetary alignment plaque in the centre of Millennium Gardens in Ditchmore Lane was the focal point of the gardens, but on Wednesday it was removed - with concerns from some residents that it had been stolen.

In fact, it was removed by Stevenage Borough Council. A spokesman for the local authority said: “We were made aware of graffiti to the planetary alignment plaque located in the Millennium Gardens. We removed the graffiti, however when we visited the site to check the plaque we found signs that showed someone had made an attempt to remove it.

“We have taken the decision to remove the plaque to prevent it from being stolen. The plan is to firstly restore it, then provide more secure fixings.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Shoppers flock to Stevenage town centre as lockdown eases

Non-essential shops reopen in Stevenage town centre. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin

Baldock has North Hertfordshire’s highest coronavirus death toll

More people have died from COVID-19 in Baldock than any other area of North Herts. Picture: PEXELS

WARNING GRAPHIC IMAGE: Tragic discovery of two dead horses dumped in North Herts

Police and NHDC are investigating after a dead horse and foal were dumped in North Herts. Picture: ARCHANT

Stevenage brewery catches a break with new High Street snooker club

Stevenage Snooker Club is now open to membership applications. Picture: Paul Clinton

Fight is on to save Letchworth Settlement after shock closure announcement

The Letchworth Settlement was celebrating its centenary this year. Picture: Google

Most Read

Shoppers flock to Stevenage town centre as lockdown eases

Non-essential shops reopen in Stevenage town centre. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin

Baldock has North Hertfordshire’s highest coronavirus death toll

More people have died from COVID-19 in Baldock than any other area of North Herts. Picture: PEXELS

WARNING GRAPHIC IMAGE: Tragic discovery of two dead horses dumped in North Herts

Police and NHDC are investigating after a dead horse and foal were dumped in North Herts. Picture: ARCHANT

Stevenage brewery catches a break with new High Street snooker club

Stevenage Snooker Club is now open to membership applications. Picture: Paul Clinton

Fight is on to save Letchworth Settlement after shock closure announcement

The Letchworth Settlement was celebrating its centenary this year. Picture: Google

Latest from the The Comet

Stevenage plaque removed from Millennium Gardens after vandals target it

The planetary alignment plaque in Stevenage's Millennium Gardens has been removed by the borough council after it was targeted by vandals. Picture: SBC

Formula 1 race ace Lewis Hamilton reveals his struggles at school in Stevenage due to dyslexia

Formula 1 race ace Lewis Hamilton revisted his primary school Peartree Spring in Stevenage in 2010.

Hertfordshire couple launches lockdown delivery service

A Herts delivery company has been successful under lockdown. Picture: Pixabay.

Letchworth allotment receives community grant to help disabled gardeners

An allotment plot for Green Care Norton. Picture: NHDC

Chance to visit Knebworth House’s gardens at twilight

Knebworth House is launching twilight garden visits. Picture: Edward Lytton Cobbold
Drive 24