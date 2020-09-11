Advanced search

Updated

Stevenage man arrested after Mendip Way incident

PUBLISHED: 16:18 11 September 2020 | UPDATED: 16:18 11 September 2020

There has been a heavy police presence in Mendip Way in Stevenage for most of today. Picture: Heather Warmer-Davis

There has been a heavy police presence in Mendip Way in Stevenage for most of today. Picture: Heather Warmer-Davis

Archant

A Stevenage man has been arrested following a disturbance in a property in the town, which required heavy emergency service presence for most of today.

Police were called at around 11pm yesterday to the incident at an address in Mendip Way, Great Ashby.

It was reported that a man was behaving erratically, becoming violent and making threats towards other occupants, who left the property.

The man then barricaded himself inside.

You may also want to watch:

He also alleged that he was in possession of offensive weapons.

Police, fire and ambulance service were all on the scene. The incident was resolved by 1.30pm today. There were no injuries.

One person, a 30-year-old man from Stevenage, has been arrested. He is currently in police custody.

Officers are still at the scene conducting searches, but the road closure has been lifted.

A police spokeswoman said: “Thank you to the local residents for their co-operation.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Related articles

Most Read

COVID spike in Arlesey, Shefford and Stotfold revealed to be linked birthday party

There was a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in Shefford, Arlesey and Stotfold following a birthday party. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Heavy emergency service presence at Stevenage property after reports of disturbance

There has been a heavy police presence in Mendip Way in Stevenage for most of today. Picture: Heather Warmer-Davis

Revealed: Where more than 5,000 new homes could be built in Stevenage

Archant Investigations Unit has produced an interactive map, showing all the areas where major housing developments are included in Stevenage Council's Local Plan.

Cancelled Stevenage fair will have token stall to protect Royal Charter

The Stevenage charter fair in 1907

Hitchin couple share story of six-week-old daughter fighting for her life in hospital

Baby Lily is desperately fighting for her life in Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge. Picture: Simon Jerrard

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

COVID spike in Arlesey, Shefford and Stotfold revealed to be linked birthday party

There was a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in Shefford, Arlesey and Stotfold following a birthday party. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Heavy emergency service presence at Stevenage property after reports of disturbance

There has been a heavy police presence in Mendip Way in Stevenage for most of today. Picture: Heather Warmer-Davis

Revealed: Where more than 5,000 new homes could be built in Stevenage

Archant Investigations Unit has produced an interactive map, showing all the areas where major housing developments are included in Stevenage Council's Local Plan.

Cancelled Stevenage fair will have token stall to protect Royal Charter

The Stevenage charter fair in 1907

Hitchin couple share story of six-week-old daughter fighting for her life in hospital

Baby Lily is desperately fighting for her life in Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge. Picture: Simon Jerrard

Latest from the The Comet

Concerns grow for missing Welwyn Garden City teenager with links to Stevenage

Have you seen missing Tyler? Picture: Herts Police

Stevenage man arrested after Mendip Way incident

There has been a heavy police presence in Mendip Way in Stevenage for most of today. Picture: Heather Warmer-Davis

New hope for campaigners as technicality sends 800 countryside homes back to planning

Campaigners said they would resume their fight against 800 homes on Stevenage's countryside, after a technicality meant the plan would have to be reconsidered by councillors.

Rizzle Kicks star turns out for Hitchin Town FC in pre-season friendly

Harley Alexander-Sule, who is one half of the hip-hop duo Rizzle Kicks, played for Hitchin Town FC in a preseason friendly. Picture: HTFC

Heavy emergency service presence at Stevenage property after reports of disturbance

There has been a heavy police presence in Mendip Way in Stevenage for most of today. Picture: Heather Warmer-Davis