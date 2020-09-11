Stevenage man arrested after Mendip Way incident

A Stevenage man has been arrested following a disturbance in a property in the town, which required heavy emergency service presence for most of today.

Police were called at around 11pm yesterday to the incident at an address in Mendip Way, Great Ashby.

It was reported that a man was behaving erratically, becoming violent and making threats towards other occupants, who left the property.

The man then barricaded himself inside.

He also alleged that he was in possession of offensive weapons.

Police, fire and ambulance service were all on the scene. The incident was resolved by 1.30pm today. There were no injuries.

One person, a 30-year-old man from Stevenage, has been arrested. He is currently in police custody.

Officers are still at the scene conducting searches, but the road closure has been lifted.

A police spokeswoman said: “Thank you to the local residents for their co-operation.”

