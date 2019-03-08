Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Updated

Stevenage town centre McDonald's to close this weekend

PUBLISHED: 17:06 26 April 2019

McDonald's in Stevenage Town Square is closing. Picture: DANNY LOO

McDonald's in Stevenage Town Square is closing. Picture: DANNY LOO

©2019 Archant

Stevenage’s town centre McDonalds will close this weekend.

A spokeswoman for the fast food chain has confirmed the restaurant in Town Square will shut this Sunday.

“The decision to close the restaurant was not taken lightly and all members of staff have been offered employment in our other restaurants nearby,” a spokeswoman previously told the Comet.

“We will continue to explore alternative opportunities within the area too.”

You may also want to watch:

The town's other two McDonalds, on Stevenage Leisure Park and Monkswood Retail Park, will remain.

About the news on McDonald's closure, a Stevenage Borough Council spokeswoman previously told the Comet: “The departure of McDonald's from the town centre is largely driven by a change in the company's business model and – as Stevenage already has two existing McDonald's, both of which have 'drive-thrus', and the town centre unit only regularly uses 50 per cent of its available space – they have chosen not to renew their lease.

“Planning permission has been granted for significant improvements to the block, and we are currently in discussions with a number of food and beverage outlets over moving into the existing McDonald's facility and we are considering a range of options, including whether to keep this as a single unit or to convert it into two individual units.

“There is significant market interest in the units, partly driven by the regeneration that is already under way and will be introducing new brands into this space in the coming months.

“The redevelopment of Queensway North by Reef Developments – including the former M&S unit – is already under way and, with Mace signed as the development partner for SG1, it is an exciting time for Stevenage despite the challenging national picture around traditional retail.”

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Hitchin man charged with murder after 25-year-old dies from stab wounds

A Hitchin man has been charged with murder after the death of 25-year-old Katheeskaran Thavarasa at an address in Capswell Court

Stevenage town centre McDonald’s to close this weekend

McDonald's in Stevenage Town Square is closing. Picture: DANNY LOO

Woman in her 80s dies after A1 crash between Biggleswade and Baldock Services

Police are appealing for witnesses to a fatal collision on the A1 between Biggleswade and Baldock

Air ambulance at scene of serious crash on A1(M) at Welwyn, long delays in both directions

Police are at the scene of a major crash on the A1(M) at Junction 6.

Man arrested on suspicion of murder over Hitchin death

A 24-year-old man has been arrest on suspicion of murder after a man in his 20s died in Hitchin yesterday

Most Read

Hitchin man charged with murder after 25-year-old dies from stab wounds

A Hitchin man has been charged with murder after the death of 25-year-old Katheeskaran Thavarasa at an address in Capswell Court

Stevenage town centre McDonald’s to close this weekend

McDonald's in Stevenage Town Square is closing. Picture: DANNY LOO

Woman in her 80s dies after A1 crash between Biggleswade and Baldock Services

Police are appealing for witnesses to a fatal collision on the A1 between Biggleswade and Baldock

Air ambulance at scene of serious crash on A1(M) at Welwyn, long delays in both directions

Police are at the scene of a major crash on the A1(M) at Junction 6.

Man arrested on suspicion of murder over Hitchin death

A 24-year-old man has been arrest on suspicion of murder after a man in his 20s died in Hitchin yesterday

Latest from the The Comet

Man abducted and raped two women who escaped from him in Hertfordshire

Police have released an image of the car driven by a man who abducted and raped two women in north London and drove to Hertfordshire. Picture: Met Police

Train delays between Letchworth and Cambridge

Great Northern trains are delayed between Letchworth and Cambridge. Picture: Nick Gill

Langford woman part of London Marathon’s Dementia Revolution after mum’s diagnosis

Sara Walker is taking on the London Marathon for Dementia Revolution. Picture: Sara Walker

League Two: Mansfield Town 1 Stevenage 2

Ilias Chair was Stevenage's matchwinner at Mansfield (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Hitchin runner to take on London Marathon in rhino suit

Dave Wardle is set to run the London Marathon in a rhino suit. Picture: Hitchin Hares
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists