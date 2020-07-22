Stevenage mayor Jim Brown to lead Old Town street walkabout and surgery

Stevenage Old Town Archant

Stevenage mayor and Old Town councillor Jim Brown will be conducting a street surgery around the High Street tomorrow, as more shops and businesses reopen after lockdown.

Cllr Brown will lead a socially distanced walkabout to get the views of local businesses and residents on issues matter which matter most to them.

He will then be stationed outside the old Waitrose supermarket from 10am until 2pm, which will give residents a chance to ask questions and raise any issues.

Residents will also have the opportunity to speak to Stevenage Safer Neighbourhood police officers.

Email the Safer Neighbourhood Team via SNTStevenageNorth@herts.pnn.police.uk for any questions or more information.