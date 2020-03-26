Advanced search

Stevenage mayor issues message of support at this ‘unprecedented time’

PUBLISHED: 14:07 26 March 2020 | UPDATED: 14:07 26 March 2020

Stevenage mayor Simon Speller has written a letter of support to residents. Picture: SBC

Stevenage mayor Simon Speller has written a letter of support to residents. Picture: SBC

Stevenage mayor Simon Speller has delivered a message of support to residents in this unprecedented time of national lockdown.

He said this afternoon: “Dear fellow citizens of Stevenage, as of Monday night’s national broadcast by the Prime Minister we know it is vital that everybody does their bit to stay safe and well by staying apart and staying at home.

“As your mayor at this unprecedented time I just want to pass on my own thoughts and best wishes to every single one of you who lives or works in Stevenage.

“Special prayers and thanks to all you wonderful health and social care workers at the Lister Hospital and in our NHS elsewhere – including of course in London); to all you teachers, social workers and others caring for both young and elderly people; to all my own colleagues at Stevenage Borough Council for maintaining essential services for everybody; and to our police and community safety teams at this uniquely challenging time.

“I have met so many of you amazing people over my mayoral year, and in particular all of you young people at your schools. It is such a great privilege to know you and share your concerns that we overcome this pandemic and then pick up again when we can our climate change campaign for our environment and for our community.

“Our Stevenage motto is: ‘The heart of a town lies in its people’. So true. Though we may physically be separated at this particular time we must and will overcome this together.

“Stay safe everybody.”

