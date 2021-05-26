Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > News

Video

Stevenage Mars rover passes more tests ahead of launch

Author Picture Icon

Louise McEvoy

Published: 12:00 PM May 26, 2021   
ExoMars parachute deployed in ground test

Parachute tests to ensure the ExoMars rover, built in Stevenage, can land safely on the Red Planet have been successfully completed - Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech

Tests to confirm the readiness of a parachute system to allow Europe's first ever Mars rover - built in Stevenage - to land safely on the Red Planet have been successfully completed.

The European Space Agency’s ExoMars rover, built at Airbus Defence and Space in Gunnels Wood Road, will be the first of its kind to drill up to two metres below the surface of Mars and determine if evidence of life is buried underground.

Stevenage Airbus teams have spent more than 10 years designing, developing and assembling the rover, named Rosalind Franklin, which is due to launch between August and October next year.

A series of ground-based high-speed extraction tests in California have now confirmed the readiness of a parachute and bag system for a high-altitude drop test in June - critical preparations to keep the mission on track for its launch window.

The mission requires two main parachutes to help slow it down as it plunges through the martian atmosphere.

The 15 metre-wide first stage main parachute will open while the descent module is still travelling at supersonic speeds, and the 35 metre-wide second stage main parachute is deployed once at subsonic speeds.

These latest tests addressed issues from previous unsuccessful tests through a new bag design and a revised approach to folding to avoid line-twisting upon extraction.

Most Read

  1. 1 'It felt like being stalked' - police to pay £35,000 compensation after officer's gross misconduct
  2. 2 Plan for 200 flats on Stevenage Office Outlet site
  3. 3 'Our final chapter' - closure for town centre staple Burrs shoe store
  1. 4 Concerns grow for missing Stevenage woman
  2. 5 Hitchin man arrested on suspicion of GBH
  3. 6 Teacher who kissed pupils banned from profession
  4. 7 Date announced for outdoor pool reopening
  5. 8 Driver left shaken after two men flagged her down and demanded money
  6. 9 Nurse hula hoops non-stop for hours in aid of research
  7. 10 Drop-in COVID vaccine sessions available this week

Thierry Blancquaert, ESA ExoMars programme team leader, said: “Both performed very well in the tests. Close inspection showed that a few small areas in the parachute canopy had been subject to friction during the bag extraction process, reducing the strength of the fabric in these few places.

"Cross-examination with the video footage allowed the team to pinpoint the moment the damage occurred and make modifications to the bag and packing of the parachute. This could be done with a remarkably quick turnaround of just a couple of days, to arrive at a successful result.”

A high-altitude drop test for the first stage main parachute in Sweden is scheduled for early June.

Thierry said: “Landing safely on Mars is a notoriously difficult task. Investing our efforts in this test strategy is an essential part of ensuring a successful mission when we arrive at Mars in 2023.”

Education
Travel
Stevenage News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Stevenage Borough Council contractor carrying out work at a flat

Stevenage Borough Council

Council breaks safety laws in major refurb of flat blocks

Louise McEvoy

Author Picture Icon
Last week, Prime Minister Boris Johnson held a press conference addressing the Indian variant

COVID-19: Indian variant reported in 75 per cent of cases in Stevenage

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
A three-day closure at London King’s Cross in June will mark the end of a multi-million pound station upgrade.

Rail passengers warned of three-day closure at King's Cross station

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon
People wait to receive their Covid-19 vaccine at the NHS vaccine centre that has been set up at Robe

Coronavirus | Updated

Walk-in vaccinations to continue in Herts

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus