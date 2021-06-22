Stevenage schoolboy wins national chef award

Published: 8:51 AM June 22, 2021

Reece Bosowitz is the winner of this year's ICG Aspiring Student Chef award in the 14-16 age category - Credit: Adel Gascoigne

A Stevenage schoolboy is racking up awards for his impressive culinary skills.

Reece Bosowitz, a Marriotts School pupil, has won the 2021 Aspiring Student Chef award in the 14-16 age category of the Inspiring Culinary Generations national cookery competition for budding chefs.

His winning dish was duck breast with celeriac puree, honey glazed carrots, purple sprouting broccoli, pan-fried black pudding and a scorched quail egg, served with an apple and sloe meat jus.

Reece's winning dish for the Aspiring Student Chef award - Credit: Adel Gascoigne

Last year, Reece, 14, won ICG's Keen Young Cook award and a Royal Academy of Culinary Arts scholarship.

He said: "The competition this year was harder than ever before. Everyone's dish looked amazing. I was a bit nervous going into the kitchen, but when I got in there I was relaxed and focused."

With a spiced red wine poached pear and fig creme patisserie tart, Reece has also won Springboard FutureChef's 2021 Bake Off in the South East and a competition using the confectionery Flipz.

Reece's Flipz competition entry - Credit: Adel Gascoigne

Reece's Springboard FutureChef's 2021 Bake Off winning entry - Credit: Adel Gascoigne



