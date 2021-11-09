Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > News

Jobs advertised as Stevenage M&S prepares to open

Author Picture Icon

Louise McEvoy

Published: 8:18 AM November 9, 2021
A concept image of the new Stevenage Marks and Spencer foodhall at the former Debenhams store

A concept image of the new Stevenage Marks & Spencer foodhall at the former Debenhams store - Credit: Mountford Pigott

Job vacancies at a new Marks & Spencer department store in Stevenage are being advertised, as the store prepares to open in the new year.

Plans for the M&S store, foodhall and cafe on the Roaring Meg Retail Park were approved by Stevenage Borough Council in June and work has since been under way to transform the site into a near 10,000 square metre M&S store across two floors.

It will replace Debenhams, after the retail giant collapsed into administration in January, and create up to 150 full and part-time jobs, with several team manager vacancies currently being advertised on the M&S website.

The website says: "M&S is moving with pace to open new and renewed footage. As part of this growth plan, a new store in Stevenage will be opening in early 2022 - anticipated date March 16, to be confirmed."

M&S left Stevenage in 2015, saying the town centre store in Queensway was no longer commercially viable.

Retail
Stevenage Borough Council
Stevenage News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Work in under way to transform the Crooked Billet in Stevenage into new restaurant, Tranquil Turtle

A sneak preview into new restaurant Tranquil Turtle

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
Willian Road has been closed by police as a large tree has fallen.

Herts Live

A1(M) closed after incident near Baldock

Anne Suslak

Author Picture Icon
There will be a fireworks display in Stevenage on Bonfire Night.

Bonfire Night

Stevenage's annual fireworks display returns on Bonfire Night

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon
A 17-year-old boy has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after raping three young people

Herts Live

Teenage rapist sentenced to 10 years in prison

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon