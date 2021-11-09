Jobs advertised as Stevenage M&S prepares to open

A concept image of the new Stevenage Marks & Spencer foodhall at the former Debenhams store - Credit: Mountford Pigott

Job vacancies at a new Marks & Spencer department store in Stevenage are being advertised, as the store prepares to open in the new year.

Plans for the M&S store, foodhall and cafe on the Roaring Meg Retail Park were approved by Stevenage Borough Council in June and work has since been under way to transform the site into a near 10,000 square metre M&S store across two floors.

It will replace Debenhams, after the retail giant collapsed into administration in January, and create up to 150 full and part-time jobs, with several team manager vacancies currently being advertised on the M&S website.

The website says: "M&S is moving with pace to open new and renewed footage. As part of this growth plan, a new store in Stevenage will be opening in early 2022 - anticipated date March 16, to be confirmed."

M&S left Stevenage in 2015, saying the town centre store in Queensway was no longer commercially viable.