Advanced search

Stevenage man suffers stab wound to the abdomen

PUBLISHED: 10:57 12 June 2020

Police investigations are ongoing at this time. Picture: Archant

Police investigations are ongoing at this time. Picture: Archant

Archant

A Stevenage man sustained stab wounds to the abdomen last night amid reports of a fight between two people outside The Towers.

Police were called at around 8.40pm on Thursday, June 11 to reports of the fracas between two men who are believed to be known to each other.

You may also want to watch:

A Herts police spokesperson said: “It was reported that an altercation had occurred between two men outside The Towers, during which one of the men sustained a small wound to his abdomen.

“Officers attended, alongside the ambulance service and the man was taken to hospital for treatment, but his injuries are not deemed life-threatening.”

Police enquiries are continuing at this time.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Discount cash and carry to open in Letchworth next week

The new cash and carry will be open two days a week. Picture: Discount Brands Cash & Carry

‘Bitter disappointment’ as bid fails to stop 600 homes plan at Gresley Park near Stevenage

A view of the development site in Beane Valley, Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOO

Black Lives Matter: 400 Stevenage protestors turn out in stand against racism

Hundreds turned out to peacefully protest in Stevenage. Picture: Dazza Haggerty

Stevenage’s Forster Country: Campaigners see ‘hope snuffed out’ as hold on 800 homes plan is lifted

Swathes of open countryside will be destroyed by the development. St Nicholas Church is visible in the distance. Picture: Brendan Falvey

Measures to help ensure Stevenage town centre is ‘COVID-secure’ have been put in place

Markings on the floor in Stevenage town centre are to help ensure shoppers adhere to social distancing guidelines. Picture: SBC

Most Read

Discount cash and carry to open in Letchworth next week

The new cash and carry will be open two days a week. Picture: Discount Brands Cash & Carry

‘Bitter disappointment’ as bid fails to stop 600 homes plan at Gresley Park near Stevenage

A view of the development site in Beane Valley, Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOO

Black Lives Matter: 400 Stevenage protestors turn out in stand against racism

Hundreds turned out to peacefully protest in Stevenage. Picture: Dazza Haggerty

Stevenage’s Forster Country: Campaigners see ‘hope snuffed out’ as hold on 800 homes plan is lifted

Swathes of open countryside will be destroyed by the development. St Nicholas Church is visible in the distance. Picture: Brendan Falvey

Measures to help ensure Stevenage town centre is ‘COVID-secure’ have been put in place

Markings on the floor in Stevenage town centre are to help ensure shoppers adhere to social distancing guidelines. Picture: SBC

Latest from the The Comet

Stevenage man suffers stab wound to the abdomen

Police investigations are ongoing at this time. Picture: Archant

Letchworth headteacher wants ‘more inclusivity in history classes’ as open letter passes 150 signatures

More than 150 Highfield pupils, past and present, have signed the open letter. Picture: Google

Stevenage Air Space permanently closes due in part to coronavirus crisis

Stevenage Air Space Air Crew Nathan Cook and Liam Hill demonstrated in the freestyle jumping area when the trampoline park first opened in August 2016. Picture: Danny Loo

Coronavirus and sunshine trigger surge in water consumption

A combination of sunny weather and the coronavirus lockdown has resulted in a spike in household water consumption Pictures: Anglian Water

Chicken George addresses public after alleged George Floyd Instagram hack

Chicken George offered a public apology the day after. Picture: @ChickenGeorgeJnr/Instagram
Drive 24