Stevenage man suffers stab wound to the abdomen

A Stevenage man sustained stab wounds to the abdomen last night amid reports of a fight between two people outside The Towers.

Police were called at around 8.40pm on Thursday, June 11 to reports of the fracas between two men who are believed to be known to each other.

A Herts police spokesperson said: “It was reported that an altercation had occurred between two men outside The Towers, during which one of the men sustained a small wound to his abdomen.

“Officers attended, alongside the ambulance service and the man was taken to hospital for treatment, but his injuries are not deemed life-threatening.”

Police enquiries are continuing at this time.